The Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) - Get Invesco QQQ Trust Report has risen 28% in the last 12 months. The tech-rich index includes some of the most well-known companies listed on the US stock exchange, from Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report to Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report and beyond. In the last five years, the Nasdaq’s value has jumped an astounding 209%.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO