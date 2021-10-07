Style Invitational Week 1457: Ask Backwards XL

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens of rats everywhere. CBS3 exposed a big rat infestation problem in one neighborhood Monday night after a block captain in North Philadelphia reached out to Eyewitness News for help. Our report is now getting action for worried families and businesses. “No one should be living like this in the city of Philadelphia,” City Councilmember Cindy Bass said. Rats are roaming the streets near the 3600 block of Germantown Avenue. Block captain Yolanda Murray says they are spilling over from a vacant lot into homes and businesses, and the infestation is getting out of hand. She says she reached out to...

