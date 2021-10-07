Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities Org Raises Over $26K At 3rd Annual Smart Walk
Westport, CT - On October 3rd, hundreds gathered to participate in the Third Annual ‘Smart Walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities’ at Westport’s Sherwood Island State Park. The festive event raised over $26,000 to support the Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities nonprofit organization, which helps children with learning and attention differences reach their full potential by inspiring and educating their parents.news.hamlethub.com
