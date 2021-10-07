Transcendence and Perversion at the End of Time: An Evening of Contrasts with Darsombra and Giallows, October 24 at The Spot

Darsombra are a globe-trotting duo from Baltimore who have spent the last 10-plus years unleashing their “trans-apocalyptic galaxy rock” in 20 countries on three continents. A self-contained unit composed of Brian Danilowski (guitar, vocals, FX) and Ann Everton (synth, FX and percussion), their enormous tour bus – painted in the likeness of a grinning white whale – has carried them to “music venues, festivals, DIY spaces, house shows, galleries, city ruins, cultural centers, record stores, coffee shops, and parks,” and when no other venues are available (or if they feel like it), they'll set up their gear, fire up the generator, and perform live on the Internet from national parks, forests, and road sides.