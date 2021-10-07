Boo! Mackinac Island is the Most Haunted Town in America By Far
Mackinac Island has earned the title of America's most tormented/haunted small town. The Halloween season is in full swing and I just found out that Michigan is home to one of the most haunted spots in America. If you tabulate all of the haunted buildings and sites across the United States of America, Mackinac Island emerges as America's Most Tormented Small Town. This is according to a recent survey from porch.com.club937.com
Comments / 0