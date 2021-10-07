CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Books Starring Luke and Lando, Obi-Wan and Anakin, and More Revealed – Exclusive

By StarWars.com Team
StarWars.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome essential Star Wars stories are coming to our galaxy. StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal four new books featuring never-before-told tales from across the Star Wars saga. Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith, a novel from author Adam Christopher, takes place after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and finds Luke Skywalker and Lando Calrissian on a mission to locate Exegol; the novel Star Wars: Brotherhood, by Mike Chen, follows Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker amidst the chaos of the Clone Wars — and Skywalker’s rise to Jedi Knight; Star Wars: Stories of Jedi and Sith, a new middle-grade anthology, features adventures from 10 acclaimed authors; and the Young Adult novel Star Wars: Padawan, by Kiersten White, depicts Obi-Wan in his early days as a student of Qui-Gon Jinn. Check out the official synopses and release dates for all below!

