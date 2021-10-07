Two People Rescued off Mt. Katahdin, Millinocket, Maine

Any time of year is a great time of year to be outside in Maine. Some might argue that winter is a bit too treacherous, but we’d like to remind those people that the entire point of Maine is to be slightly uncomfortable and unnecessarily cold. While we’re mostly kidding about this, we do think that a nice hike in the woods is a great idea any time of year and this one in Castine is a great option for those who can do it.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO