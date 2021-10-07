CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two People Rescued off Mt. Katahdin, Millinocket, Maine

By Trent Marshall
 5 days ago
A big shout out to the first responders who brought two people off Mt. Katahdin Tuesday. The rescues happened about the same time, but were not related. A 36-year-old Georgia woman was on the Abol Trail with an injury to her lower body. She could not make it down and was airlifted by helicopter.

WMTW

Maine man, Georgia woman rescued from Mount Katahdin in separate incidents

MILLINOCKET, Maine — Two people were rescued in separate incidents Monday afternoon on Mount Katahdin, according to officials. Officials said the first rescue involved a 36-year-old woman from Georgia who suffered a lower-body injury on Abol Trail. The woman was taken off the mountain by helicopter. The second rescue involved...
GEORGIA STATE
Sun-Journal

Two injured hikers airlifted from Mount Katahdin

Two injured hikers were airlifted from Mount Katahdin on Tuesday in simultaneous rescues using a Maine Army National Guard helicopter. Rangers received reports of the injured hikers, who were several miles apart on the mountain, within an hour of each other Tuesday afternoon. Both hikers were unable to descend the mountain on their own.
ACCIDENTS
foxbangor.com

Hikers rescued miles apart on Katahdin

BAXTER STATE PARK — Two rescues took place Tuesday afternoon around the same time, but several miles apart on Mount Katahdin. The director for Baxter State Park said the first rescue involved a 36-year-old woman from Georgia who suffered a lower extremity injury about three miles up Abol Trail on the west side of the mountain.
MILLINOCKET, ME
wagmtv.com

Two rescues unfolded simultaneously several miles apart on Katahdin Tuesday afternoon

The first rescue involved a 36 year-old woman from Auburn, GA, suffering from an unstable lower extremity injury approximately three miles up the Abol Trail on the west side of the mountain. Baxter Park Rangers responded to a 911 call from a member of her three person party around 3pm, deployed two campground rangers to the scene, and contacted the Maine Army National Guard (MEARNG). A Black Hawk helicopter piloted by Lt. Col Nathan Arnold, Pilot-in-Command, Capt. JJ Marcigliano, Pilot, and crewed by Staff Sgt. Joseph Leclair, Crew Chief, and Sgt First Class Jessica Plowman, Medic, were able to hoist the patient into the helicopter and deliver her to Caribou Pit by 6:40pm, where she was loaded into a Millinocket Fire ambulance and transported to Millinocket Regional Hospital for further treatment.
MILLINOCKET, ME
