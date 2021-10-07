CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A beluga whale in Puget Sound? Rare visitor startles boaters in first sighting here since 1940

By Lynda V. MapesThe Seattle Times
Wenatchee World
 6 days ago

SEATTLE — In a flash of white out of the blue, a beluga whale has been seen at least six times around Puget Sound since Sunday, the first such sightings since 1940. It began Oct. 3 with a report from the south end of Fox Island, then another from Point Defiance, and then in Commencement Bay. In the fourth sighting, the whale was reported at West Seattle and on the fifth it was aglow in the waters of the Bremerton Ship Yard, according to Michael Milstein, spokesman for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration West Coast Region.

