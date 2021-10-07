CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jenna Johnson Confesses It’s Tough to Keep the Romance Alive With Val Chmerkovskiy During ‘Dancing With the Stars’

By Erin Crabtree
US Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLove in the ballroom! Jenna Johnson opened up about how difficult it is to balance her marriage to Val Chmerkovskiy while competing on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. “It was a challenge for us to find a good balance of work life and home life because we were constantly talking about work, and this was a few years ago and so we really pushed ourselves to finish work at the door, come home and just be humans, just be a married couple,” Johnson, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 6. “Obviously, [this] season [it] has been a little bit easier to do that because we can’t live together because of COVID.”

www.usmagazine.com

Comments / 2

Related
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa reveals what Derek Hough said to her after he was booed for his ‘right’ critique on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

“Dancing with the Stars” has a (limited) studio audience again for Season 30, and if there’s one thing you can count on the fans for, it is the unnecessary booing of constructive, fair critiques from the judges that are actually helpful for the celebrity. After JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson‘s peppy cha-cha on Monday, Derek Hough advised her to learn to harness her energy in her routines. “I think with you, more is more, right? But sometimes, especially on the side by side, more isn’t more. You’ve got to contain that energy a little bit. It can get a little bit...
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

'DWTS': How Val Chmerkovskiy Really Feels About His Partner Olivia Jade

Every season of Dancing With The Stars has a controversial contestant. For Season 30, that title goes to Olivia Jade Giannulli, the 22-year-old daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. Her parents both spent time in jail for their roles in the 2019 college admissions bribery scandal, as prosecutors said they paid to have Olivia Jade and her sister Isabella admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though they never participated in rowing. The scandal hasn't been specifically mentioned during DWTS, and her pro dance partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, only has praise for her dancing abilities.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Jade
Person
Lori Loughlin
Person
Mossimo Giannulli
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Jenna Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing With The Stars#College Admissions#Us Weekly#Covid#Abc
Us Weekly

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev’s Son Matteo Breaks His ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Trophy: Video

Oops! Nikki Bella recorded a sweet video of son Matteo with his dad Artem Chigvintsev’s Dancing With the Stars trophy — only for the toddler to snap off a piece. “Teo and I will get your trophy fixed!!!” the Total Bellas star, 37, wrote via Instagram on Monday, September 20, ahead of the ABC show’s season 30 premiere. “Lol oooppss ha! We gotta a strong boy here!!”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober: ‘I am Feeling Insecure and I am Scared’

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

Jenna Johnson injured her knee in that ‘Dancing with the Stars’ mishap with JoJo Siwa

Jenna Johnson required more than ice after slipping during her and JoJo Siwa‘s historic “Dancing with the Stars” debut on Monday’s Season 30 premiere. The pro injured her right knee in the mishap and had to take Tuesday off from rehearsals. “I should have known that there was going to be a flaw in the system, but no one had ever done this before, so we didn’t know that with two girls and long dresses, long skirts, that potentially one of us would slip. I slipped on JoJo’s dress while we were doing the quickstep. Both my feet actually came out...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GoldDerby

Derek Hough on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ having its first same-sex couple: ‘I think it’s going to be fantastic’

The news of “Dancing with the Stars” featuring its first same-sex couple with JoJo Siwa and a female pro on the upcoming 30th season may have surprised some fans, but definitely not Derek Hough. “For me, it’s not really a big surprise,” Hough said backstage at Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards after winning his third Best Choreography statuette (watch via our sister site Deadline). “I think, being in the U.K., living there for 10 years, all-girl competitions are very, very common for ballroom dancers. They’ve been doing it for many, many, many years, so for me, it’s just kinda like I’m...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa is latest DWTS contestant to suffer painful-looking injury

JoJo Siwa discovered just how much ballroom dancing can hurt on Saturday when she updated fans with an injury which will make you wince. The 18-year-old DWTS contestant took to her Instagram Stories to display her legs - and the huge bruises all over them too. Speaking to the camera,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy