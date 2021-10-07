Lena Waithe Inks Multiproject Podcast Deal With Audible (EXCLUSIVE)

Steve Harvey is set to stay on the radio airwaves for at least another five years. The multihyphenate entertainer and host renewed his contract with Premiere Networks, iHeartMedia’s radio-syndication arm, to continue hosting “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” through the end of 2026. The program regularly ranks as the top syndicated morning radio show in the U.S., available on more than 100 stations and on the iHeartRadio app. Additionally, Harvey will continue to work with Premiere on a variety of projects, including development and creation of new programming and promotions, community and charitable endeavors, and events. Created by Harvey in September 2000, “The...

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO