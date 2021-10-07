CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Lena Waithe Inks Multiproject Podcast Deal With Audible (EXCLUSIVE)

By Todd Spangler
GreenwichTime
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudible, Amazon’s premium audio storytelling service, announced a multiproject development deal with Hillman Grad Productions, founded by Waithe and Rishi Rajani. The first original project under the deal has already been greenlit and is in active development: “Kym,” an original, scripted comedy series inspired by the life of actor-comedian Kym Whitley. The series follows Kym as she navigates single motherhood and Hollywood. Whitley is set to star in and executive produce under her Kwick Whit Productions banner, with Mark Brown directing. Alongside Hillman Grad Productions, the series is also produced by Andrew Coles of The Mission, Debra Martin Chase of Martin Chase and Skydance Media. Hillman Grad creative executive Sylvia Carrasco will be overseeing “Kym” for the company.

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Steve Harvey Renews Radio-Syndication Deal Through End of 2026 (EXCLUSIVE)

Steve Harvey is set to stay on the radio airwaves for at least another five years. The multihyphenate entertainer and host renewed his contract with Premiere Networks, iHeartMedia’s radio-syndication arm, to continue hosting “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” through the end of 2026. The program regularly ranks as the top syndicated morning radio show in the U.S., available on more than 100 stations and on the iHeartRadio app. Additionally, Harvey will continue to work with Premiere on a variety of projects, including development and creation of new programming and promotions, community and charitable endeavors, and events. Created by Harvey in September 2000, “The...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Hulu Series About Famous Killer Candy Montgomery Casts Melanie Lynskey as Victim Betty Gore

“Castle Rock” and “Heavenly Creatures” star Melanie Lynskey is slated to portray the victim of real-life infamous murderess Candy Montgomery in a new Hulu limited series, entitled “Candy.” She will play Betty Gore, the small Texas town teacher, wife and mother who was axed to death on Friday the 13th, June 1980 in her laundry room by her church friend. The titular killer will be played by Jessica Biel. Three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith (“Mad Men,” “The Act”) wrote the pilot script of “Candy,” and MIchael Uppendahl will direct it. Both will executive produce. Nick Antosca (“The Act,” “Brand New Cherry...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Million Dollaz Worth of Game’ Podcast Hosts Sign With WME (Exclusive)

WME has signed the hit podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game and its hosts, Gillie Da King and Wallo267, for representation in all areas. Million Dollaz Worth of Game — currently the top music podcast, according to Apple Podcasts — launched in 2019 and joined the Barstool Sports podcast network in 2020. On the show, Gillie Da King (born Nasir Fard and formerly known as the artist Gillie Da Kid) and his cousin Wallo (Wallace Peeples) have comedic discussions about their careers, relationships and music, as well as interview stars like Ice Cube, Shaquille O’Neal, Meek Mill and Kevin Durant, among others. But the duo are also focused on...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Dave Chappelle Backed By Netflix Amid Controversy Over Latest Special

Dave Chappelle received support from Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos after the comedian was accused of transphobia following his latest special The Closer. Variety reported the executive sent a memo to Netflix staff on Oct. 8, defending Chappelle as the controversy spurs on. “Chappelle is one of the most popular stand-up comedians today, and we have a long-standing deal with him,” said Sarandos. “His last special ‘Sticks & Stones’ also controversial, is our most-watched, stickiest, and most award-winning stand-up special to date.” The executive continued, “As with our other talent, we work hard to support their creative freedom—even though this means there will...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kym Whitley
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Lena Waithe
Person
Kenya Barris
Person
Debra Martin Chase
Person
Queen Latifah
Person
Laura Dern
Deadline

Hawaiian Crime Drama Based On ‘Hell-Bent’ Book In Works At HBO Max From Cris Cole & Seoul Street

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max is developing Aloha MotherF**ker, a drama series based on Jason Ryan’s best-selling novel Hell-Bent. Mad Dogs creator Cris Cole will write the adaptation, which comes from Will Yun Lee and Mark and Christine Holder’s Seoul Street. In Aloha MotherF**ker, When cops fail to find her son’s killers, Renee, a divorced mom in her 40s, heads to Hawaii to start her own investigation. Here she uncovers rampant disorganized crime and systemic corruption within the police and legal system, before inadvertently finding a new place for herself in the world. The cat-and mouse-thriller is set in 1970s Hawaii, a dream vacation...
HAWAII STATE
Variety

Taraji P. Henson Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Taraji P. Henson has signed with CAA for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. She continues to be repped by M88, attorney Matt Johnson and The Lede Company. Henson is a star on both the big and small screen, with her iconic role as fearsome family matriarch Cookie Lyon on the Fox music drama “Empire” earning her two Emmy nominations, a Golden Globe, a three BET Awards. Henson also earned an Emmy nomination in 2011 for best actress in a miniseries or movie for “Taken From Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story.” Henson’s other well known TV roles include “Person of Interest,”...
CELEBRITIES
NewsTimes

Sky Studios, 'Sisterhood' Producer Sagafilm Renew Multi-Year Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

Sky Studios and leading Nordic producer Sagafilm have renewed their multi-year development and distribution deal following the recent success of the Icelandic drama series “Sisterhood.”. Sagafilm entered a partnership with Sky Studios, the European production and commissioning arm for Sky Original, back in 2019. Under the renewed pact, Sky Studios...
TV SERIES
Variety

Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has acquired “No Hard Feelings,” an R-rated comedy package with Jennifer Lawrence attached to star. Along with Lawrence, the film will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky, a writer and co-executive producer on NBC’s “The Office.” “No Hard Feelings” will be Stupnitsky’s follow-up to the 2019 coming-of-age ensemble comedy “Good Boys,” his feature-length directorial debut. Stupnitsky also serves as co-writer on “No Hard Feelings,” alongside John Phillips. “No Hard Feelings” is set in Montauk, NY, a hamlet on the east end of Long Island. The package is billed as an R-rated comedy in the vein of the 1983 Tom Cruise film...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Executive#Multiproject#Amazon#Kwick Whit Productions#The Mission#Skydance Media#Showtime#Audible Studios
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dopesick’ Showrunner Danny Strong on the Thrills of Going Solo

Danny Strong was all of 8 years old when he began sending letters to what was then the William Morris Agency. A latchkey kid in Manhattan Beach, he’d watched Silver Spoons and Diff’rent Strokes, thinking, “I should be on TV.” By 10 or 11, he’d found a kindred spirit in Quentin Tarantino, then just a “bombastic clerk” at Strong’s favorite video store. “I started spending all this time talking to him, and he’d recommend movies to me,” says Strong. “They all started calling me Little Quentin. It’d be like, ‘Quentin, Little Quentin’s here.’ ” In his 20s, Strong landed acting roles in...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
Variety

Chinonye Chuwku’s Emmett Till Film for MGM’s Orion Pictures Adds 7 to Cast

MGM’s Orion Pictures’ film “Till,” starring Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg and Jalyn Hall as Emmett Till, has rounded out its cast. Frankie Faison, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Kevin Carroll, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson and Roger Guenveur Smith have boarded the project, directed by Chinonye Chukwu. “Till” is currently filming in Atlanta, with the full cast pictured above. “Till” tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Deadwyler), chronicling her decision to have an open casket at Emmett’s funeral and allowing Jet magazine to publish David Jackson’s funeral photos in order to ensure people everywhere saw the true horrors of her son’s murder....
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Hollywood Reporter

Eugenio Derbez, Eva Longoria to Star in YA Adaptation ‘Aristotle and Dante’

Eugenio Derbez and Eva Longoria will star in a film adaptation of the young adult story Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, which has Lin-Manuel Miranda as a producer. Max Pelayo and Reese Gonzales will play the titular heroes, with Veronica Falcón, Isabella Gomez, Luna Blaise and Kevin Alejandro also joining the cast. The movie will serve as the directorial debut for Aitch Alberto, who adapted the screenplay from the novel by Benjamin Alire Sáenz. The movie centers on the friendship between Aristotle “Ari” Mendoza and Dante Quintana, two Mexican American boys on the cusp of manhood who form...
MOVIES
rolling out

Lena Waithe and Kym Whitley connect for new series

Lena Waithe and Rishi Rajani’s Hillman Grad Productions have struck another deal and joined the podcast game. Audible signed a multi-project development deal with Hillman Grad Productions and the first project will be an original comedy series titled “Kym.” The show is inspired by actress and comedian Kym Whitley’s life. The Next Friday actress will star in the series and also serve as executive producer through her Kwik Whit Productions banner.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Lindsay Lohan inks deal for her first podcast, promising ‘intimate conversations’

Lindsay Lohan will get behind the mic to host her first podcast, in a deal with digital content studio Studio71. On the yet-untitled interview podcast, the actor-singer-entrepreneur will share “her authentic voice and a never-before-seen side,” Studio71 teased. There’s no release date for the show, which is tentatively set to premiere in late 2021 or early 2022, according to the company.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Pitt Signs With Paradigm (Exclusive)

Michael Pitt has signed with Paradigm for representation in all areas. The move occurred last week and already appears to be paying off. Within 48 hours of his signing, the actor booked a key role in Reptile, a crime thriller starring Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake being made by Netflix, according to sources. Pitt, who was previously at CAA, most recently appeared with Julianne Moore and Clive Owen in Apple’s series adaptation of Lisey’s Story. The actor made a name for himself working with indie art house filmmakers early in his career, becoming known for roles in Bernardo Bertolucci’s The Dreamers, Gus Van...
BEAUTY & FASHION
GoldDerby

The 2022 Golden Globes will take place, but won’t air on NBC

It looks like the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association may get to have their say about awards season after all. As first revealed by Matthew Belloni at Puck and later confirmed by Deadline and Variety, Hollywood Foreign Press Association leadership told studios last week that they planned to bestow winners of the year’s best films at the 2022 Golden Globes, despite the ceremony losing its television home at NBC.  “The HFPA plans to recognize the performances of 2021 to celebrate the great work of the industry this past year at the 79th Annual Golden Globes,” a Golden Globe Awards source said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
udiscovermusic.com

Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Records Signs R&B Singer Davion Harris

Hillman Grad has signed Neo-soul and R&B songwriter Davion Farris. Hailing from Inglewood California, the two-time GRAMMY-nominated artist Davion Farris has previously written with and for artists such as Mary J Blige, Tyrese, Trey Songz, Ginuwine, Jill Scott, SiR, and more. Davion is ready to step into the spotlight with...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy