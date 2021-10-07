Deep Purple are Turning To Crime on new record, featuring covers of Fleetwood Mac, Bob Dylan and more

No one is more fitting to help The Met ease back into live music than Bob Dylan. The folk-rock icon was the first act to reopen the venue in December 2018 after its $56 million restorations. Now, he will return for yet another milestone in the venue’s history as one of the first performances following the COVID-19 pandemic. Dylan and his band will play at the venue on November 29 and 30 as part of their Rough and Rowdy Ways tour. The tour is a 3-year endeavor that will take Dylan and his band around the world.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO