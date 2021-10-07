CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep Purple are Turning To Crime on new record, featuring covers of Fleetwood Mac, Bob Dylan and more

By Cillian Breathnach
guitar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeep Purple have announced that their 22nd studio album will be called Turning To Crime, and will be a covers album of tracks by Love, Fleetwood Mac, Bob Dylan and more. Turning To Crime will be released on 26 November this year. Its announcement follows the band starting a website, turningtocrime.com, that featured mugshots of Ian Paice, Steven Morse, Ian Gillan, Don Airey and Roger Glover.

guitar.com

