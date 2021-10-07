Deep Purple are Turning To Crime on new record, featuring covers of Fleetwood Mac, Bob Dylan and more
Deep Purple have announced that their 22nd studio album will be called Turning To Crime, and will be a covers album of tracks by Love, Fleetwood Mac, Bob Dylan and more. Turning To Crime will be released on 26 November this year. Its announcement follows the band starting a website, turningtocrime.com, that featured mugshots of Ian Paice, Steven Morse, Ian Gillan, Don Airey and Roger Glover.guitar.com
