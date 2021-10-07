New DC FanDome Trailer Teases New The Batman & Black Adam Footage

Bring your kids inside the DC Multiverse! With Robin and the Teen Titans as their guide, alongside special co-host Nandi Bushell, DC fans of all ages can expect a fun morning full of surprises, sneak peeks, and exclusive reveals featuring their favorite DC animated shows and characters. Get ready to suit up! DC FanDome, the ultimate global fan experience, will return on Saturday, October 16, with an all-new, epic streaming event. The free virtual event will once again welcome fans from around the world to immerse themselves in the DC Multiverse at DCFanDome.com and celebrate the stars and creators of their favorite feature films, live-action and animated television series, games, comics, home entertainment releases, and more. DC Kids FanDome will also launch with a special kid-friendly experience accessed separately at DCKidsFanDome.com. Additionally, DC FanDome 2021 will be available on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, giving fans more ways to watch the events unfolding in DC FanDome's Hall of Heroes.

