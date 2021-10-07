New DC FanDome Trailer Teases New The Batman & Black Adam Footage
The new trailer for DC FanDome features new footage from The Batman and our first look at Black Adam. DC FanDome’s second outing is next week and fans are eagerly awaiting to see what the virtual convention has in store for them. Last year, fans were treated to the first trailer of Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, their first look at Rocksteady Studios’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and much, much more. Fans can expect more of the same this time around, including a brand new trailer for The Batman, which is scheduled to hit cinemas next March.talesbuzz.com
