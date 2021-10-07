CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New DC FanDome Trailer Teases New The Batman & Black Adam Footage

By Sarah Williams
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new trailer for DC FanDome features new footage from The Batman and our first look at Black Adam. DC FanDome’s second outing is next week and fans are eagerly awaiting to see what the virtual convention has in store for them. Last year, fans were treated to the first trailer of Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, their first look at Rocksteady Studios’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and much, much more. Fans can expect more of the same this time around, including a brand new trailer for The Batman, which is scheduled to hit cinemas next March.

Watch: New DC FanDome Trailer Reveals All-Star Talent Line-Up

Following the success of the studio’s inaugural event last fall, Warner Bros. is hosting a second DC FanDome event this month. In just a couple of weeks, fans all over the world will be able to follow the live-streamed celebration of all things DC that is set to unveil various trailers, reveals, and much more about all the most-anticipated DC movies and TV series that are on their way over the next couple of years. And, on top of that, we can expect the cream of DC talent to take part in the event, as well.
DC FanDome 2021 - Official Talent Announcement Trailer

DC FanDome will return on Saturday, October 16, at 10:00 am PT with an all-new, epic streaming event. Fans will get to see new content and celebrate the stars and creators of their favorite feature films, live-action and animated television series, games, comics, home entertainment releases, and more. THis trailer reveals all the DC stars that will appear at FanDome, from The Batman's Robert Pattinson to Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson.
Gotham Knights Teases Batman Death With DC FanDome Teaser

Ahead of DC FanDome, Gotham Knights has released a new teaser, teasing the death of Batman in the process. Back at DC FanDome 2020, WB Games Montreal revealed Gotham Knights, and in the reveal trailer, confirmed the death of Bruce Wayne, aka Batman. In other words, today's new teaser doesn't come with any groundbreaking information, but the image itself is new and it has fans of The Dark Crusader excited to see more of the game later this month.
DC FanDome Trailer Reveals New Look on Upcoming Films

DC Comics has released a teaser trailer for the upcoming DC FanDome event that will be held this coming October 16. The virtual convention is set to give us a look at the upcoming DC films, shows, video games, and comic books as well as panels with the creatives involved. As confirmed at the end of the trailer, the new trailer for The Batman will premiere during the event.
New Eternals Merch Teases The Arrival Of Black Knight

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals might be based on a relatively obscure comic book property that most casual audiences won’t be familiar with, but the same could have been said about Guardians of the Galaxy, and we all know how that turned out in the end. One exciting addition to...
DC Kids FanDome 2021 Official Trailer

Bring your kids inside the DC Multiverse! With Robin and the Teen Titans as their guide, alongside special co-host Nandi Bushell, DC fans of all ages can expect a fun morning full of surprises, sneak peeks, and exclusive reveals featuring their favorite DC animated shows and characters. Get ready to suit up! DC FanDome, the ultimate global fan experience, will return on Saturday, October 16, with an all-new, epic streaming event. The free virtual event will once again welcome fans from around the world to immerse themselves in the DC Multiverse at DCFanDome.com and celebrate the stars and creators of their favorite feature films, live-action and animated television series, games, comics, home entertainment releases, and more. DC Kids FanDome will also launch with a special kid-friendly experience accessed separately at DCKidsFanDome.com. Additionally, DC FanDome 2021 will be available on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, giving fans more ways to watch the events unfolding in DC FanDome's Hall of Heroes.
Watch: New Footage For The Batman Reveals Bruce’s Fight With Catwoman

A new promo for DC FanDome arrived this Thursday, and while Warner Bros. is holding back most of the good stuff for the event itself, it did deliver a scrap of fresh footage for one of DC’s most-anticipated movies coming next year. While we wait for the second trailer to drop at the event, this promo just revealed a new clip from next March’s The Batman. And it teases a fight scene between Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight and Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman.
Injustice Confirmed for DC FanDome, New Images Released

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has confirmed that the upcoming animated movie Injustice will make an appearance at DC FanDome this weekend on Saturday, October 16th. In addition to the release of several new images from the upcoming movie, which is set to release on October 19th on physical media as well as digitally, it was announced that a special sneak peek will be at DC FanDome.
DC Fandome: How to watch, when it starts and how much Batman will be there

This weekend, there's one place to see all your favorite DC superheroes. DC Fandome is an online event promising trailers, news and first-look previews of forthcoming adventures for Batman, Superman, Aquaman, another Batman, Harley Quinn, the Flash, Peacemaker and quite possibly another Batman too. The action takes in movies, TV...
‘Scream’ Drops Terrifying First Trailer

The Ghostface killer is back in the first trailer for Scream, the 2022 movie that reunites original stars and introduces new characters. Scream hails from directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the duo behind Ready or Not. It stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox, who first appeared in Wes Craven’s original Scream 25 years ago and reprised their roles for multiple sequels. New castmembers include Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. Craven’s Scream deconstructed tropes of the genre and saw the horror maestro return to direct three additional installments, the most recent of which was 2011’s Scream 4. The horror filmmaker died in 2015. Kevin Williamson, the screenwriter of the original films, is an executive producer on the upcoming installment, which has a script from James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Spyglass Media and Paramount are behind the new Scream, which hits theaters  Jan. 14.
New Fortnite Announcement Teased for DC FanDome

It looks like a major announcement associated with Fortnite could be happening later this month during DC FanDome. Although publisher Epic Games hasn't yet stated that Fortnite will be making an appearance at the DC Comics event, one of the faces associated with the title has now been confirmed to be appearing during the showcase. As such, there's a high possibility that a new collaboration between DC and Fortnite will be coming about in some capacity.
New MHA: World Heroes’ Mission Trailer Teases English Release

Along with a new English-language trailer, tickets for My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission are now available in the United States. Funimation announced that tickets for the third installment in the series are on sale now via Fandango. Meanwhile, Canadian viewers will have to wait just a little longer, with tickets available there on October 5, 2021. Over 1,500 theaters in North America will screen the film on October 29, 2021. World Heroes’ Mission will be screened in both Japanese and English.
‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
