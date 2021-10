ABC had some pixie dust to spare this week — and a hole to fill in its Tuesday-night schedule! — resulting in a double dose of Disney on Dancing With the Stars. Whereas Monday’s broadcast featured the dances of Disney heroes (read recap), Tuesday’s episode was all about Disney villains. And in a truly wicked twist, Dancing ended the show with a double elimination, counteracting Monday’s joyous announcement that no one would be going home on Heroes Night. But hey, there was no Mickey Dance Challenge this time, so really, everyone wins. Before we get to that double elimination, let’s break down Tuesday’s...

