Related: Gay couple refused wedding service by North Carolina venueRight Wing Watch reported on Robinson’s recent speech at the North Carolina Faith & Freedom Coalition’s “Salt & Light Conference.” At this, he said America was a “Christian Nation” and anybody who didn’t like it was free to leave: “I’ll buy your plane, train, or automobile ticket right up out of here.”He went on to say schools could avoid shootings by teaching more about Jesus.“If you had let God come in that building before that shooting, if you had told those students, ‘Jesus Christ is the way and the light, and only through him can you receive salvation,’ there wouldn’t have been no school shooting.”Robinson has got a lot to say about school curriculum.

RELIGION ・ 5 DAYS AGO