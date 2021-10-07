CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

All new Ghanaian TV shows coming to Showmax in October 2021

By PrimeNewsGhana
primenewsghana.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatch Roselyn Ngissah as she makes a comeback on Inside Out S2, Gloria Osei Sarfo in the brand-new drama series Obstacles, Adina Thembi, Inna Patty, and Ameyaw Debrah in Time with HR, and more in these brand-new Akwaaba Magic shows to stream on Showmax in October. Inside Out S2. Stream...

www.primenewsghana.com

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in October

Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like upcoming episodes of Marvel’s What If...?, there’s a host of movies and shows wrapped up under other streaming services and licenses. Each month, a few new titles will trickle onto Disney Plus.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Best TV Shows and Movies on HBO and HBO Max in October

Happy October! It's famously spooky season, but the best shows and movies coming to HBO and HBO Max this month aren't all that scary — not in the traditional sense, anyway. I guess The Many Saints of Newark, the Sopranos prequel film which kicked off a month of exciting new arrivals, is frightening if you still don't know what gabagool even is. Or maybe to you, Succession, which releases its long-awaited third season mid-month, is a terrifying tale about having a crazy dad. There's also Dune, Denis Villeneuve's big-budget sci-fi epic, a movie in which I'm expecting Timothée Chalamet to give such an excellent performance I walk away scared of his talented. Oh, and there's Four Hours at the Capitol, HBO's new documentary about the Jan. 6 insurrection, which is just a straight-up horror story with the most grotesque characters you've ever seen.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghanaian#Africa Magic#Octafter#South African#Octwhat#Edinam
theface.com

The best new movies and TV shows to tune into this week

We cried, we recoiled in horror, we obsessed over the injustices of capitalism. No, we’re not talking about the current news cycle. We’re on about the show we’ve been watching to (sort of) take our minds off it, Netflix​’s surprise South Korean hit Squid Game, in which contestants take part in a brutal, deadly game for a cash prize. It’s harrowing stuff, yet you managed to make it through the series in one weekend. Pat on the back for you.
TV SHOWS
culturedvultures.com

5 Biggest New TV Shows Of October 2021: Star Wars & More

October is spooky season, we know that. But spooks and scares can take all kinds of different forms – from the jump-scare that can even be engendered by a white-sheet ghost if it pops up fast enough, to the kind of creeping, everyday fears we find ourselves not wanting to think about too closely, like the steadily rising temperatures or that lump on your thigh. Here are the biggest new TV shows of October 2021.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Africa
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on October 4

If you're looking for the best TV shows to watch on Netflix, a good place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which series are the most-watched on the service. The Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Monday, Oct. 4 adds a quartet of new shows from Netflix's weekend new release dump, the most noteworthy of them being the miniseries Maid, which debuts at No. 2. The drama follows a young mother (Margaret Qualley) who leaves an emotionally abusive relationship and takes up housecleaning to provide for her young daughter. It's a tale of survival and hard work, with a star turn from Qualley. Also new to the list is some show called Seinfeld, a comedy which doesn't appear to be about anything, really, The Great British Baking Show Season 9, and the kids show Scaredy Cats. The Korean superhit Squid Game remains in the top spot as word of mouth keeps it going, and Clickbait is off the list for the first time in over a month.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
MUSIC
Popculture

Tim McGraw Jumps Off Stage to Confront Hecklers at Reno Concert

Tim McGraw shocked fans in Reno, Nevada this weekend when he jumped off stage to confront a heckler. The country music star was getting booed by some people in the crowd when he forgot the lyrics to his song "Just to See You Smile." McGraw hopped off the stage to get in their faces, in a video published by TMZ.
MUSIC
Fox News

Melvin Van Peebles, icon of Black cinema, dead at 89

Filmmaker and author Melvin Van Peebles has died at the age of 89. The rebel director known for his groundbreaking "blaxploitation" films, passed on Sept. 21 surrounded by his family, the Criterion Collection announced. "Dad knew that Black images matter," his son Mario Van Peebles said in a statement released...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

6ix9ine Links With "Real Housewives Of Atlanta" Star: "We Outside With No Security"

The ATL has been an entertainment hub for years with the help of trap music and Tyler Perry's studio, and even reality television is drawing attention to the city.The Real Housewives of Atlanta is one of Bravo's most popular series that has helped turn everyday residents into superstars. Peter Thomas has starred in the series for several seasons and owns Bar One, a popular hot spot in Miami.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee apologizes to fans as she delivers frustrating news

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee was set to celebrate some exciting news this month but has sadly been forced to give an update she wasn't expecting. The much-loved TV star and her fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of her heartfelt book, A Little Closer to Home, but now they'll have to wait longer.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy