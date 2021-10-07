All new Ghanaian TV shows coming to Showmax in October 2021

Happy October! It's famously spooky season, but the best shows and movies coming to HBO and HBO Max this month aren't all that scary — not in the traditional sense, anyway. I guess The Many Saints of Newark, the Sopranos prequel film which kicked off a month of exciting new arrivals, is frightening if you still don't know what gabagool even is. Or maybe to you, Succession, which releases its long-awaited third season mid-month, is a terrifying tale about having a crazy dad. There's also Dune, Denis Villeneuve's big-budget sci-fi epic, a movie in which I'm expecting Timothée Chalamet to give such an excellent performance I walk away scared of his talented. Oh, and there's Four Hours at the Capitol, HBO's new documentary about the Jan. 6 insurrection, which is just a straight-up horror story with the most grotesque characters you've ever seen.
Comments / 0