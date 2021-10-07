All new Ghanaian TV shows coming to Showmax in October 2021

If you're looking for the best TV shows to watch on Netflix, a good place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which series are the most-watched on the service. The Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Monday, Oct. 4 adds a quartet of new shows from Netflix's weekend new release dump, the most noteworthy of them being the miniseries Maid, which debuts at No. 2. The drama follows a young mother (Margaret Qualley) who leaves an emotionally abusive relationship and takes up housecleaning to provide for her young daughter. It's a tale of survival and hard work, with a star turn from Qualley. Also new to the list is some show called Seinfeld, a comedy which doesn't appear to be about anything, really, The Great British Baking Show Season 9, and the kids show Scaredy Cats. The Korean superhit Squid Game remains in the top spot as word of mouth keeps it going, and Clickbait is off the list for the first time in over a month.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO