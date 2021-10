Being able to budget is how you take control of your money, and with money being what makes a lot of the world run, it is imperative that we spend some time on financial literacy. Money is a tool, it is how we get our food, where we live and things we want. Without money, we would be trading things for things, instead of paper, metal and numbers on a screen for things. A budget is really nothing more than a management system for our money, tracking how much we are taking in and how much is going out of our possession.

