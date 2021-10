The EU on Wednesday will present a "toolbox" of measures to mitigate an energy crunch that threatens to send Europeans' power bills soaring. The European Commission has been under pressure to act on the looming crisis, even though individual EU governments are more directly responsible for their energy sources and taxation. Energy prices have taken off this year as economies bounce back from the effects of the Covid pandemic. Wholesale natural gas prices, the leading indicator for overall consumer and industrial energy prices, have more than tripled this year in Europe, with storage tanks perilously low ahead of winter. Oil and coal prices have also jumped.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 HOURS AGO