CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Crowne Plaza New Delhi Rohini, a future ready MICE hotel

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrowne Plaza New Delhi Rohini, an upscale hotel brand of the Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG), is located in Asia’s second largest sub city, Rohini. Its strategic location and easy metro connectivity makes it a preferred destination for business and leisure travelers. Hotel ensures guests remain connected to the pulse of Delhi, and are in close proximity to shopping complexes, local entertainment attractions, educational and health institutions and leisure destinations. The property comprises of 183 comfortable rooms featuring contemporary design, and modern facilities for all guests to support their needs while they are travelling.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediafeed.org

Ready to travel? These 5-star hotels come at 3-star prices

There are few pleasures quite as exquisite as a stay in a five-star hotel. Add “getting a bargain” into the experience, and you may as well add an extra star. Bliss!. Unfortunately, the words “five-star” and “bargain” rarely appear together. To qualify for the top rating, a hotel’s staff must personally greet every guest (with flowers or a gift if in Europe). The accommodation should be luxurious. The facilities should meet every need. This costs money.
TRAVEL
hospitalitynet.org

Four Seasons Hotel Amman Ready To Welcome Guests With Sophisticated New Look

Further elevating its appeal as one of Jordan's top luxury destinations, Four Seasons Hotel Amman invites guests to discover an entirely new hospitality experience following the completion of its extensive renovation program. The Hotel has been completely redesigned, and blends the finest traditions of Jordanian hospitality with contemporary elegance to create a relaxing "home away from home" that is set to enchant both local visitors and international travellers.
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Future trends of Sauna Room Market: Get ready for the future

The economic world for the Sauna Room market has never evolved as quickly and as deeply as today. Despite the obvious disruptions caused by COVID-19, the future for Sauna Room Industry looks bright in coming years. More importantly, how will you prepare for this?. The Sauna Room business is facing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mice#New Delhi#Hotels#Ihg#India Mice#Mice Hotel#Crowne Meetings
eturbonews.com

Hotel History: Shelton Hotel New York Points the Way of the Future

Few skyscrapers were as admired as the 1924 Shelton Hotel at Lexington Avenue and 49th Street, now the New York Marriott East Side. Critics agreed that its picturesque 35-story façade and unusual setback design pointed the way of the future for the skyscraper. The Shelton was built by the architecturally...
New York YIMBY |

RIU Plaza Hotel Nears Completion at 145 West 47th Street in Times Square, Manhattan

Work is nearing completion on the RIU Plaza Hotel, a 48-story tower at 145 West 47th Street in Times Square. Designed by Berg + Moss Architects and developed by Tribeach Holdings, the 353,000-square-foot reinforced concrete edifice stands between Sixth and Seventh Avenues and will soon open its 630 rooms to guests. Transom Builders Group is the general contractor for the building.
Lodging

Cambria Hotels Introduces a New Hotel Prototype

ROCKVILLE, Maryland—Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc., introduced a new hotel prototype option to accelerate its growth in destinations where guests want to stay and developers want to invest. Designed specifically for secondary and leisure markets, the prototype option will help provide developers the flexibility to build Cambria hotels at a reduced cost while maintaining the sense of space, sense of place, and the brand hallmarks upscale guests prefer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Time Out Global

Save up to 34% on a weekend package at Crowne Plaza Marlow

Go on, treat yourself! Enjoy a luxurious night in Buckinghamshire with fun extras. Choose between a B&B package with chocolate truffles, a full English breakfast and use of spa facilities, or a package with a three-course dinner. Located in the stunning lakeside location of Marlow. Perfect as a post-lockdown treat.
The Independent

North Korea says dystopian Netflix hit ‘Squid Game’ is exposing to world the ‘beastly’ reality of South Korea

The recent Netflix hit series Squid Game exposes South Korean culture and its “corruption and immoral scoundrels”, a North Korean website claimed on Tuesday. Squid Game portrays an “unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich”, North Korea’s Arirang Meari website said, citing anonymous South Korean film critics.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Woman claims Coach intentionally destroys ‘unwanted merchandise’ so ‘no one can use it’

A woman has accused fashion brand Coach of intentionally “slashing” unwanted merchandise despite a portion of the company’s website being dedicated to sustainability.Anna Sacks, who goes by the username @thetrashwalker on TikTok, frequently uses her platform to raise awareness of New York City’s excessive waste, with the TikTok user often documenting the unused “trash” thrown out by pharmacies and supermarkets.In her most recent video, uploaded this week, Sacks revealed that she had purchased multiple destroyed Coach purses from @dumpsterdivingmama, with Sacks claiming that each of the bags had been intentionally ruined, “which is Coach’s policy”.“Welcome to my first unboxing...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
GovExec.com

America Is Running Out of Everything

Is it just me, or does it feel like America is running out of everything?. I visited CVS last week to pick up some at-home COVID-19 tests. They’d been sold out for a week, an employee told me. So I asked about paper towels. “We’re out of those too,” he said. “Try Walgreens.” I drove to a Walgreens that had paper towels. But when I asked a pharmacist to fill some very common prescriptions, he told me the store had run out. “Try the Target up the road,” he suggested. Target’s pharmacy had the meds, but its front area was alarmingly barren, like the canned-food section of a grocery store one hour before a hurricane makes landfall.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Future trends of Satellite M2M Connections and Services Market: Get ready for the future

The economic world for the Satellite M2M Connections and Services market has never evolved as quickly and as deeply as today. Despite the obvious disruptions caused by COVID-19, the future for Satellite M2M Connections and Services Industry looks bright in coming years. More importantly, how will you prepare for this?
Concord Monitor

White Mountain Hotel and Resort invests in its future

While White Mountain Hotel and Resort faced its share of challenges last year, this 31-year-old family resort in North Conway survived. Gary and Carol Sullivan, with son Trevor, say they made several decisions that kept their resort viable. “It is the most difficult thing we have been through – worse than ’09 when the markets crashed. In retrospect, that was a piece of cake,” says Carol, who serves as director of sales and marketing.
businesstraveller.com

The Park New Delhi relaunches Aqua

The Park New Delhi, is ready welcome guests to its newly relaunched alfresco bar and restaurant, Aqua. Aqua, is a space catering to many moods and promises a refreshing experience with its renewed energy. With refurbished private Cabanas and thoughtfully designed furniture, the poolside creates an atmosphere of relaxation for...
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Future trends of Scientific and Technical Publication Market: Get ready for the future

The economic world for the Scientific and Technical Publication market has never evolved as quickly and as deeply as today. Despite the obvious disruptions caused by COVID-19, the future for Scientific and Technical Publication Industry looks bright in coming years. More importantly, how will you prepare for this?. The Scientific...

Comments / 0

Community Policy