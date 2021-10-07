Crowne Plaza New Delhi Rohini, a future ready MICE hotel
Crowne Plaza New Delhi Rohini, an upscale hotel brand of the Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG), is located in Asia’s second largest sub city, Rohini. Its strategic location and easy metro connectivity makes it a preferred destination for business and leisure travelers. Hotel ensures guests remain connected to the pulse of Delhi, and are in close proximity to shopping complexes, local entertainment attractions, educational and health institutions and leisure destinations. The property comprises of 183 comfortable rooms featuring contemporary design, and modern facilities for all guests to support their needs while they are travelling.talesbuzz.com
Comments / 0