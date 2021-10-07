Big Law, Little Van: Greenberg Traurig Leaders Tour European Offices in a Volkswagen
Law firm leaders often talk about driving success, but Greenberg Traurig’s top two figures are literally driving a Volkswagen van from Warsaw, Poland, to London. The Am Law 100 firm’s ongoing European tour sees executive chairman Richard Rosenbaum and CEO Brian Duffy packed into a 1960s Volkswagen van, driving from Warsaw to Berlin, then to London and Milan. After breaking down on the way to Berlin, Duffy and Rosenbaum reached London this week and will finish the trip in Milan on Thursday.www.law.com
