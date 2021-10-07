Big Law, Little Van: Greenberg Traurig Leaders Tour European Offices in a Volkswagen

Let the Mitski renaissance begin. The singer-songwriter marked her return on Tuesday with a new single and music video, titled “Working for the Knife,” as well as the announcement of a spring 2022 tour in North America and Europe. Though Mitski released a song for horror film “The Turning,” collaborated with Allie X and provided the soundtrack for graphic novel “This Is Where We Fall” in 2020, “Working for the Knife” is her first major release since her 2018 album “Be the Cowboy.”

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO