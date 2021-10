The 1992 educational video The Gay Man’s Guide to Safer Sex was revolutionary in its day for such frank discussion of the AIDS pandemic, even if the X-rated documentary had more things besides “education” on its mind. Likewise, the soundtrack by Coil has more things on its mind than blending into the background. Released in full in 2019, the six-track album is one of the legendary post-industrial band’s best recordings, bookended by two versions of the lush, Robert Johnson-sampling title cut and filled with some of their most mind-twisting music.

