CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

How a Burst of Creativity Led to Old Dominion’s New Album, ‘Time, Tequila & Therapy’

By Joe Vitagliano
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago

“Eventually, it got to a certain point where we were like, ‘How the hell do we be creative?’” Matthew Ramsey tells American Songwriter.

That moment came last year as the initial daze of the world going into quarantine faded into a lingering sense of uncertainty. For most musicians, it was a surreal and difficult time—for Ramsey’s band, Old Dominion, it certainly presented some new challenges, the chief of which was their inability to get together and write.

First hitting the scene in 2015 with their infectious pop-meets-rock-meets-country sound, Old Dominion—consisting of Ramsey, Brad Tursi, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, and Geoff Sprung—had become a well-oiled machine when it came to making their signature magic happen… but separated by the global circumstance, they found themselves having to wrestle with that opening question: how do you stay creative?

“Brad and Trevor found success writing on Zoom at first—I found myself writing alone a lot, which I hadn’t done in years,” Ramsey says. While it wasn’t ideal, these abridged approaches to writing songs kept the band’s wits stimulated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PKHeV_0cK4jKvD00

“It was definitely a way to exercise the muscle,” Rosen says. “I found myself sitting down at the piano or with a guitar, just recording little riffs, parts, and ideas like that. I did Zoom initially, like Brad, but eventually ended up like Matt where I was like ‘This really isn’t working for me.’ It just felt so hard to be musical with other people.”

It was when they hit that wall that the band realized something: “It made us appreciate just how great actually being in the room working together is,” Rosen explains.

Ruminating on that realization and settling into the quarantine groove, the band began to see things in a new light. “We thought that this was actually the perfect opportunity to do something we’ve always wanted to do: just go into the studio and create on our own time,” Ramsey says. “Before, we were touring so heavily that we always felt a bit rushed when it came to recording. We’d be writing throughout the year, but then we’d have to cherry-pick the songs and try to bang them out as quickly as we could on our off-days before we had to get back out on the road. When the pandemic really settled in, we saw our chance—we ended up going to Asheville to escape any distractions.”

Having kept their skills sharp with remote writing, once they finally got back to collaborating in person, the results were electrifying. “We ended up writing every song for the album there in Asheville,” Ramsey continues. “We weren’t even planning on making an ‘album,’ we were just trying to write songs together as a band in the studio, thinking that maybe we’d get a handful. But, ultimately, we wrote an entire album of material.”

And now, that record is set to finally drop—on October 8, the band will be unveiling Time, Tequila, & Therapy, their fourth studio album.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17tDxH_0cK4jKvD00
Album art for Old Dominion’s new record, Time, Tequila & Therapy

“It’s like what I was saying: once we got out of town and all got back together, there was this sense of pure joy,” Rosen says. “It was such a burst of creative energy. The inspiration kept coming, so we just kept letting it come.”

With songs like the irresistibly uplifting single “I Was On A Boat That Day” and the soulful duet “Lonely Side of Town” (which features a flawless performance from living legend, Gladys Knight), Time, Tequila & Therapy is one of those special albums that really has a whole vibe unto itself. Listening to it from end to end, you genuinely feel as if you were there with the band, relaxing, talking about life, and having a good time under the Asheville mountain-scapes. “It was really natural,” Tursi says. “We would grab a couple of guitars, sit around on the couch and throw out ideas.”

With that method, the band started chugging out tunes left and right, aided by their friends and collaborators. “We’d usually start at around 10 in the morning,” Ramsey explains. “We’d hang out, laugh, and play around. Then, we’d usually have the tune almost written by two or three in the afternoon, after which we’d go into the studio and start bringing it to life. The last element would be recording the lead vocal, which I’d usually do the next morning. All in all, we were pretty much making a whole song in one day.”

Looking back, the band felt a bit of vindication—getting into the studio and being able to create without any pressure did merit some of their finest work to date. “It made for an eclectic collection of songs,” Ramsey says. “Sometimes when you’re making an album, you’re like ‘Oh, we’re missing this type of song’ or ‘We need to write something like this.’ But that wasn’t the case with this album—we were just showing up and writing whatever we felt like writing that day. Sometimes it would be a weird poppy thing, other times it would have a Motown feel or a super country feel. We just followed it.”

Part of the recipe for success was the collaborators who helped bring Time, Tequila & Therapy to life, like Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne. Even the first single, “I Was On A Boat That Day,” was the result of these minds coming together and doing what they do best.

“That was actually a title that we had written down around eight years ago—we always kicked around the idea, but we never really did anything with it,” Tursi said. “But this time, Shane actually pushed us to write it, so we actually tried. His opinion always carries so much weight—he’s not afraid to tell you how he really feels. He’ll say ‘You should never play that again’ or ‘That was really good!’ That can really help things come together in the studio.”

And “I Was On A Boat That Day” isn’t just a song that was well-written… it was well-recorded too, in a way that served to augment the tune’s feel-good message. “The recording process was so much fun,” Ramsey said. “It’s the only song I think we’ve ever done where there’s no electric instruments—it’s all acoustic. We wanted it to sound kinda drunk, so we had a little party in the control room. We all passed around tequila shots, got loose, then went in and had a good time, just smiling and laughing as we recorded. I think that’s why it translates so well to radio: it’s pure joy and fun. I think people needed to hear that, needed to have something that can just make them smile or dance.”

That last bit about sharing some light in the midst of some global darkness might be the most important element of this whole experience for Old Dominion. Finally getting to share this heartfelt collection of tunes after a difficult year, they’re overjoyed to start this new chapter.

“It feels so good to finally be getting it out,” Ramsey said. “It’s been over a year since we finished it—that’s how long it’s taken. For so long, we were like ‘Man, we just want to get this out!’ But, funnily, now that the date is here, you suddenly go ‘Oh boy, here we go!’ So, there are always some good nerves involved. But sharing this now feels like a breath of fresh air. We can’t wait for people to hear what we’ve put together.”

Old Dominion’s new album Time, Tequila & Therapy is out on October 8—watch the lyric video for the song “Hawaii” below:

Old Dominion by Mason Allen

Comments / 0

Related
at40.com

Old Dominion's iHeartCountry Album Release Party: How To Watch

Old Dominion is releasing their new album Time, Tequila & Therapy on October 8th, and the band is celebrating big during their exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party on album release day. Time, Tequila & Therapy is Old Dominion's fourth full-length album following their 2019 self-titled project. The new album showcases...
MUSIC
wivr1017.com

Old Dominion’s New Album Is Result Of ‘Energy, Magic’

When Old Dominion headed to Asheville, NC last year to write and record some songs, they really never intended to make an album. All 13 songs on their brand new project, Time, Tequila & Therapy, seem to have a theme, but as Trevor Rosen tells us, that was not intentional. “It definitely felt like there was a magic happening, though, because we went out there with no plan but I'd say about, what, five days into it these songs were just coming and we were like, 'Wow, something's happening here,' so I think it's a product of that energy and magic that we weren't trying to make a theme but it ended up sounding cohesive because it was all created in that short amount of period of time.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
soundandsoulonline.com

Everything Before: Jeremy Pinnell Talks New Album & Where Creativity Begins

Engine hot and green mountain cool, Jeremy Pinnell’s Goodbye L.A. delivers polished everyman’s country music that straddles the slow-rolling river between Waylon-esque groove and 21st Century Americana style. Hints of soul and reverberations of a punk rock past salt & pepper 10 songs that blend the sawdust honky tonk of Pinnell’s 2015 full-length debut OH/KY with the emotional weight of the follow-up, 2017’s Ties of Blood and Affection. With Goodbye L.A., produced by Jonathan Tyler (Paul Cauthen, Nikki Lane) and featuring guest shots from Daniel Creamer (Texas Gentleman) and Cody Braun (Reckless Kelly), Pinnell surges forward with a broader palette and a voice cultivated through bad and better choices, family, and hard work.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Cat Country 107.3

Old Dominion’s Album-Making Process Kept Them Together Through the Pandemic

Just like any other partnership, business or family, the Old Dominion bandmates have felt the strain and stress of the COVID-19 pandemic on their relationship as a group. After all, the unexpected touring hiatus delivered a significant shakeup to their day-to-day lives, and the five group members admit that — at least at first — their relationships with each other took a hit.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Austin 360

Asleep at the Wheel's new album celebrates 50 years with big-name cameos and old friends

Austin360 On The Record is a weekly roundup of new, recent and upcoming releases by local and Austin-associated recording artists. Asleep at the Wheel, “Half a Hundred Years” (Home/Thirty Tigers). Ray Benson has been working on celebrations of his iconic band’s 50th anniversary for about three years now, thanks to the pandemic plopping down right in the middle of the party. The best concert is now set for Oct. 15 at Waterloo Park — but this 19-song album, out today, is really the coolest and best event of the entire affair.
AUSTIN, TX
Eureka Times-Standard

Band’s album features something old, something new

The South Bay-based punk group Deviates has released its first new album in 20 years and the band has announced its first headline show in two decades at Los Angeles’ Troubadour on Dec. 11. To watch the video of the song “The Liar,” go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=_lW9cu1_q0A. “The Liar” is off the new album, “Holding Out.”
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Matthew Ramsey
Person
Shane Mcanally
Person
Trevor Rosen
country1037fm.com

Old Dominion Has A New Album Out Today Written In Asheville

One of our favorite bands has an album out today and we are just going to go ahead and give our North Carolina mountains some credit. Old Dominion spent three weeks in Asheville and they were able to turn out thirteen original songs from their venture. The album is called Time, Tequila And Therapy and we like what we hear so far.
ASHEVILLE, NC
The FADER

James Blake on how comedy and a creative breakthrough inspired new album

In the latest episode of The FADER Interview podcast, David Renshaw gets the lowdown on Blake’s fifth album. The FADER Interview is a podcast series in which the world’s most exciting musicians talk with the staff of The FADER about their latest projects. We’ll hear from emerging pop artists on the verge of mainstream breakthroughs, underground rappers pushing boundaries, and icons from across the world who laid the foundations for today’s thriving scenes. Listen to this week’s episode of the podcast below, read a full transcript of this week’s episode after the jump, and subscribe to The FADER Interview wherever you listen to podcasts.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Dominion#Creativity#Exercise#Time#Whit Sellers
newsmemory.com

OLD DOMINION

• If the band’s new album gives listeners any indication, an Old Dominion cocktail consists of a pinch of time, a shot of tequila and a sprinkle of therapy. • And that’s why the chart-topping country-pop outfit named a new album “Time, Tequila & Therapy.”. •. “That title came from...
MUSIC
Vanderbilt Hustler

White Reaper’s latest album ‘You Deserve Love’: the creative backstory

White Reaper is the modern quintessential garage punk band. Hailing from Louisville, Kentucky, the band has released critically-acclaimed rock albums since 2015. New listeners may recognize the popular track “Might Be Right,” which currently sits at 12 million Spotify streams. The track is from the band’s latest release, “You Deserve Love,” their first album to break through Billboard’s alternative and rock charts. Production for the album was done by Nashville native producer Jay Joyce.
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

Lyric Contest Terms and Conditions

March/April 2021 Contest – Deadline is January 15th at 11:59 P.M. (CST) – 1st place to be announced via livestream at American Songwriter’s Behind the Mic Live at the Gibson Garage (February 15) + all winners announced via e-mail and e-news (February 16) Official Rules:. 1. How to Enter. An...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy