BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Coming off its eighth-consecutive sweep, No. 20 WKU Volleyball will take a break from Conference USA action to head over to Richmond, Ky., for a midweek matchup at Eastern Kentucky – the Tops’ first visit to the Colonels since 1995. While their NCAA-best conference win streak (37 matches) will be on pause, the Hilltoppers’ 18-match road streak – also the longest in NCAA Volleyball – will be on the line.

RICHMOND, KY ・ 6 DAYS AGO