Hillsdale High School Homecoming Court announced; Falcons play Smithville in the game
JEROMESVILLE - The Hillsdale High School homecoming football game is Friday, Oct. 8 against Smithville when the king and queen will be crowned. There was an assembly Wednesday at 12:43 p.m. to recognize the court, which is Nolan Walker (sophomore), Willow Funk (freshman), Lincoln Jones (freshman), Lyle Carnegie (senior), Cassian Filbrun (senior), Colson Sinnett (senior), Morgan Schwan (senior), Hudson Heller (senior), Brigette Morris (senior), Mollie Goon (sophomore), Jackson Radcliffe (junior) and Grace Heller (junior), according to a news release from Hillsdale.www.times-gazette.com
