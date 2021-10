When it comes to protective styles, there's one look that stands out amongst the rest—box braids. The best quality about box braids is their versatility; they can be worn in so many different ways and it seems like there's a new, buzzy style showing up on our Instagram feeds every day. One of those go-to box braid looks are bohemian box braids—you've probably seen the style on Zoë Kravitz. Instead of braiding the hair all the way down to the ends, with boho box braids, only the first couple of inches are braided, leaving the ends loose and wavy.

