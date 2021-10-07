CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed Official Outlines Steps to Address Climate-Related Financial Risks

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA top Federal Reserve official said financial regulators should direct the nation’s biggest banks to take new steps to manage climate-related risks as part of a broader effort to bolster monitoring hazards posed to the financial system over the coming years. Fed governor Lael Brainard detailed how the central bank...

Related
AFP

US economy almost ready for less stimulus, Fed official says

The United States is nearly ready for the central bank to pull back on its stimulus, and the high inflation may soon retreat, a Federal Reserve official said Tuesday. The Fed last month signaled it would "soon" be ready to begin the process of ending its massive monthly purchases of bonds and other securities intended to help the country weather the Covid-19 downturn. In a speech to the Institute of International Finance, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the world's largest economy was nearing completion of the "substantial further progress" test the central bank has set to determine when to back off its stimulus policies. "I myself believe that the 'substantial further progress' standard has more than been met with regard to our price-stability mandate and has all but been met with regard to our employment mandate," Clarida said.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Fed's Bostic warns inflation surge 'will not be brief' amid wild consumer price spikes

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic warned Tuesday that a recent burst of inflation is unlikely to dissipate anytime soon as pandemic-driven supply constraints continue to trigger wild swings in consumer prices. "It is becoming increasingly clear that the feature of this episode that has animated price pressures — mainly...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Fed policymakers hone in on November taper timeline

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Two U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers on Tuesday said that the central bank has kept pace with a planned move to reduce its bond buying program, cementing expectations the Fed will start withdrawing its crisis-era stimulus as soon as next month. "I myself believe that the 'substantial...
BUSINESS
American Banker

Fed moving forward with plans to test banks' climate risk: Brainard

WASHINGTON— Federal Reserve Gov. Lael Brainard said Thursday that the central bank is moving forward with an exercise to measure the impact of climate change on financial institutions and markets. Subjecting banks to “scenario analysis” should help with risk identification and management as firms account for the physical risk of...
ENVIRONMENT
Arkansas Online

Fed officials' trades will be investigated

WASHINGTON -- An independent investigator will look into whether Federal Reserve officials broke the law last year with financial trades that have come under congressional scrutiny and sharp criticism from outside the central bank. The Federal Reserve's Office of the Inspector General will investigate "whether trading activity by certain senior...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Warren calls for insider-trading inquiry over Fed officials’ financial activity

Sen. Elizabeth Warren called for an investigation of whether the financial trading activities of top Federal Reserve officials violated insider-trading rules, heightening scrutiny over ethics issues at the central bank. In a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Warren (D-Mass.) highlighted transactions made by two regional Fed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Fed officials should not be trading securities

The Federal Reserve is scrambling to deal with an urgent question: Should its officials be allowed to trade in the securities of companies and other issuers that their decisions might affect? The answer ought to be obvious. No, they shouldn’t. The central bank’s conflict-of-interest rules have come under scrutiny because...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Senate Banking Chief Plans Bill to Address Fed Officials' Stock Trades

(Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday said he plans to introduce legislation that would ban ownership of individual stocks by Federal Reserve officials in the aftermath of revelations that two reserve bank presidents had been active investors. Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio told...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CFO.com

IMF Warns of Crypto Risks to Financial Stability

The International Monetary Fund has joined the chorus of concern over crypto assets, warning that their rapid growth and increasing adoption are a threat to financial stability. At a global level, “financial stability risks appear contained for now,” but with “limited or inadequate disclosure and oversight, the crypto ecosystem is...
MARKETS
AFP

Yellen says 'confident' US will implement global minimum tax

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday she was "confident" Congress would pass legislation to implement a global tax agreement in the United States enacting a minimum international tax on big corporations. The OECD-brokered deal, which sets a global tax of 15 percent, is aimed at stopping international corporations from slashing tax bills by registering in nations with low rates. "I am confident that what we need to do to come into compliance with the minimum tax will be included in a reconciliation package," Yellen told ABC's "This Week," referring to the federal budget bill currently being debated in Congress. The multi-trillion dollar spending package is the cornerstone of President Joe Biden's economic agenda.
U.S. POLITICS

