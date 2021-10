Group A returned to “The Masked Singer” stage on Wednesday night after temporarily sitting out last week so Group B could perform. At the start of this week’s “House Party” episode, Bull and Skunk were the only original celebs from Group A still in the competition, and they were joined by two wildcards from last time (Hamster and Baby), plus one spicy new wildcard (Pepper). So who ended up receiving the lowest number of votes and having to unmask in front of America? SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ reveals for all seasons: Celebrities and costumes through the years Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked...

TV SHOWS ・ 6 DAYS AGO