Lil Wayne Releases Surprise New Song ‘Ya Dig’: Listen

In an appearance on the Big Facts podcast, Cash Money founder Birdman addressed allegations he scammed his artists. “I don’t get my feelings in it, but I ain’t never took from no n***a,” he said at the 18 minute-mark. “I always bless n****s. I had some incidents early on because I was really young in this shit. I ain’t know no better. But, any problem I had I cleared it up. I paid my n***a. Remember because I was young. I’m telling you 20 years old. So, a lot of shit happened early on, I just ain’t know. And I’m with these white folks and they not attending to the business.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO