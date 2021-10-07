Lil Wayne Releases Surprise New Song ‘Ya Dig’: Listen
A couple of weeks ago, there were reports that a new song from Lil Wayne called ‘Ya Dig’ was scheduled to release anytime soon. This song is finally here for our listening pleasure. According to diehard Weezy fans, ‘Ya Dig’ was recorded around 2008-2009 era but never saw the light of day. It has been released through Republic records today but there is still no word as to why such an old track has been unveiled on streaming services out of nowhere.hiphop-n-more.com
