Market rally gains steam as Congress makes progress on debt-ceiling deal, Dow now up 500 points

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks jumped on Thursday as Congress appeared to near a deal that would raise the debt limit in the short term and avoid a disastrous government default. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 505 points, or 1.4%, helped by gains in Visa, Nike and Home Depot. The S&P 500 rallied 1.4% and the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.5%. Thursday’s gains put the major averages in the green for the week.

