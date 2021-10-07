CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Diana Silvers On Ballet, Y2K Fashion, and the 'Cool Girl' Myth

By Lauren McCarthy
NYLON
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2019’s hit movie Booksmart, Diana Silvers played the ultimate cool girl. As Hope, she was queer, confident, and chain-smoking — a teenage rebel without a cause (but with a heart of gold!) that will live on in cinema history. Yet over Zoom on a recent afternoon, the real Silvers, 23, is lamenting just how uncool she finds herself to be, all triggered by the mention of the universal 2020 uniform: sweatpants.

www.nylon.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

The 7 Types of Dresses Every Fashion Girl Owns

I have to admit that I’m still getting used to the idea of getting dressed again. Being a freelancer who works from my home office, I’m always inclined to reach for my sweats, and when I do leave the house, I’m drawn to pieces with easy wearability. That said, I’ve been shopping for nothing but dresses as of late. There’s just something about throwing on a cute dress that makes you feel totally put-together with minimal effort.
APPAREL
Page Six

Adele goes glam in stunning Schiaparelli gown

Adele is saying hello to a new relationship … and some chic couture. In a slideshow post Sunday, the singer stunned in Schiaparelli couture while making things Instagram-official with boyfriend Rich Paul. She marked the major milestone in style, sporting a custom off-the-shoulder black dress featuring white silk taffeta “rosette”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore and daughter shock fans with their appearance in gorgeous Paris Fashion Week snaps

Demi Moore and daughter Scout hit Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, and fans couldn't get over how alike the pair look. The two attended the Stella McCartney show and shared pictures on their social media accounts. Demi, 58, and her middle daughter Scout both rocked looks from Stella, with Demi wearing a plain black maxi dress with intricate lace detailing covering the entire chest.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Takes Paris in a Floral Dress & Lace Cardigan Alongside Mr. Big

Sarah Jessica Parker is taking on a whole new city for her upcoming show, “And Just Like That…” Filming the “Sex and the City” reboot series, the actress joined her on-screen husband Chris Noth — AKA Mr. Big — in Paris this weekend. Together, the duo arrived on set for the show in dressed-up attire. Parker modeled a green floral dress for the episode complete with a dramatic bubble skirt and a lace cardigan layered on top. The very Carrie Bradshaw outfit also included strappy silver sandals set atop a lifted stiletto heel. As for Noth, the actor was styled in a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diana Silvers
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Kristine Froseth
interviewmagazine.com

Diana Silvers and Kristine Froseth Get Grilled (By Each Other)

In the twisty dance thriller Birds of Paradise, Diana Silvers and Kristine Froseth play rival frenemies competing for the top prize at an elite Parisian ballet academy. Based on A.K. Small’s YA novel Bright Burning Stars, the movie ratchets up the tension as newbie dancer Kate (Silvers) and the more seasoned-but-mercurial Marine (Froseth) engage in some psycho-sexual mind games and one upmanship to score a contract at the Opéra national de Paris. But in real life, the actors became fast friends while shooting the Amazon movie in Budapest, as evidenced by the following back-and-forth, in which they discuss first dances, favorite songs, and FaceTime.
THEATER & DANCE
thefashionistastories.com

NYC Ballet 2021 Fall Fashion Gala

Following her attendance at the Academy opening gala, Laverne Cox and more were spotted arriving at the New York City Ballet's 2021 Fall Fashion Gala yesterday evening(September 30th). Diane Kruger wore a custom JASON WU COLLECTION SPRING 2022 fuchsia off-the-shoulder peplum gown. I don't know what that black bow piece...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

Nicole Richie on Y2K Fashion, The Real Housewives, and Living the Actual Simple Life

Nicole Richie famously caught on fire last week, but the truth is, she’s been hot for a while—so long, in fact, that some of her Gen Z fans have never even seen her 2003 TV breakout, The Simple Life. That’s because in the ensuing years, Richie has become a savvy style mogul in her own right with her brand, House of Harlow 1960. She’s made the line a hit by digging deep into ’70s glam rock vibes, with slinky silhouettes and velvet textures available on the trend mecca that is Revolve. “I’ve been obsessively involved from day one,” she says from her home in California. “I source the crystals that we use in the jewelry myself, and charge them in the full moon.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
EW.com

Birds of Paradise stars Diana Silvers and Kristine Froseth discuss being up for the same roles

The stars of the new Amazon film about rival ballerinas shared what it was like when one of them got a huge part the other also tested for. While the competition between their characters in Birds of Paradise has them going for each other's jugular at times, actresses Diana Silvers (Booksmart) and Kristine Froseth (The Society) have had a much more chill experience going up for the same parts in real life.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cool Girl#Ballet Dancer#Y2k Fashion#American#French#Sti
fashionweekdaily.com

Ballet Is Back! Inside The Glamorous New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala

The NYC fashion set’s favorite bash celebrated its long-awaited return last night: the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala brought out chicsters in their finery to clink Champagne, work the step and repeat, and witness world premiere ballet performances with costumes and choreography created by notable talent in the arts. In the impassioned words of one of the event’s co-chairs, Deborah Roberts, “Ballet is back!”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
Collider

Diana Silvers and Kristine Froseth on ‘Birds of Paradise,’ How They Prepared to Play Elite Ballerinas, and Working with Jacqueline Bisset

From writer/director Sarah Adina Smith (Hanna, Legion, Room 104) and based on the novel Bright Burning Stars by A.K. Small, the drama Birds of Paradise is set at a prestigious ballet school in Paris, France at a time when ambitious aspiring ballerina Kate Sanders (Diana Silvers) is trying to prove she’s worth the scholarship she was given while also going up against beautiful fellow dancer Marine Durand (Kristine Froseth). As their dynamic evolves from confrontational to friendship to competition, the two young women risk everything to win a highly coveted contract with the Opéra national de Paris.
MOVIES
Financial Times

The Kudos Project: Fashion with Caribbean cool

It’s a Sunday morning, and Veeraj Haria-Shah and Alexandra Richards, co-founders of ready-to-wear label Coconut Residence, are sitting side by side on a sofa. “We had dinner last night with both of our families,” Hariah-Shah says. “We try to get together as much as possible, but my parents are in north London and Alexandra’s are in south.” Richards smiles: “Yes – we’re together, together,” she clarifies, with a laugh; the duo are a couple as well as business partners. It’s a personal link that goes to the roots of the company.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TODAY.com

Under-eye circles are cool now, according to TikTok and fashion runways

When it comes to an eye makeup routine, our eyelids and lashes usually see most of the action, but social media users and fashion designers seem to feel strongly that the area under our eyes also deserves its moment to shine. From intentional under-eye circles to bejeweled detailing and everything in between, bold under-eye makeup is definitely trending, as first reported by The Cut. And even though we never expected it, we don't necessarily hate the look.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Sourcing Journal

Zara Taps Cool-Girl Charlotte Gainsbourg for Denim Collection

“Effortless chic” defines the latest collection from Zara, which worked with English-French musician, actor and all-around cool girl Charlotte Gainsbourg to bring the concept to life. The 23-piece women’s capsule collection merges masculine and feminine influences, with denim—comprised of both conventional and recycled cotton—serving as a central theme. The fabric is featured in key pieces ranging from a slouchy oversized denim jacket to an extra-long, relaxed-fit black jean and a cropped flare jean in a dark blue wash. Denim shirting, as well as non-denim essentials like a triangle bra, long-sleeved sweater and ultra-lightweight T-shirt are mixed in to reflect the creative’s low-key,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts, 53, Stuns In High-Hemmed Skirt & Sequin Top As She Walks Through Paris – Photos

Julia Roberts showed off her toned legs in a short skirt & heeled booties while filming a commercial in Paris. Julia Roberts, 53, looked fabulous when she shot a new campaign for Lancôme while in Paris on Sept. 17. The actress put her toned legs on full display when she rocked a high-waisted black poofy skirt with a super short hem in the front and a long, voluminous train in the back. She styled the shirt with a plunging V-neck long-sleeve black sequin collared top and accessorized with black leather heeled booties.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Meg Ryan Stuns in Sexy Floral Dress During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

You've Got Mail—and it's an update you won't want to miss! On Saturday, Sept. 25, Meg Ryan made a rare public appearance after keeping a relatively low profile over the years. So what inspired the beloved rom-com star to step back into the spotlight, even for just one night? The When Harry Met Sally actress attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles. And not that anyone expected anything less from the A-lister, but Meg looked effortlessly chic and elegant on the red carpet, wearing a floor-length dress by Ulyana Sergeenko. The design, which featured a pretty lavender floral print all over, had a flowy silhouette, square neckline...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy