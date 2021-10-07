Diana Silvers On Ballet, Y2K Fashion, and the 'Cool Girl' Myth

Nicole Richie famously caught on fire last week, but the truth is, she’s been hot for a while—so long, in fact, that some of her Gen Z fans have never even seen her 2003 TV breakout, The Simple Life. That’s because in the ensuing years, Richie has become a savvy style mogul in her own right with her brand, House of Harlow 1960. She’s made the line a hit by digging deep into ’70s glam rock vibes, with slinky silhouettes and velvet textures available on the trend mecca that is Revolve. “I’ve been obsessively involved from day one,” she says from her home in California. “I source the crystals that we use in the jewelry myself, and charge them in the full moon.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO