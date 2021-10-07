CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Technologies expands its investments to France, Greece and Kazakhstan

By Desert Technologies
 5 days ago

The project is Desert Technologies’ first investment in the Greek market with a capacity of 12 MW and spanning over 24 sites, the capacity of each being 500 KW. The project is funded by the Saudi Exim Bank under its established regulations aimed at financing the export of Saudi non-oil products and enhancing their presence in global markets.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis
