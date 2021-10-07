Desert Technologies expands its investments to France, Greece and Kazakhstan

Module prices have stabilized in recent weeks and have even come down for most technologies. I attribute this to a drop in demand in the summer holidays on the one hand and the approaching end of the quarter on the other. Some larger volumes of modules have been released onto the market, which means availability is currently good, and prices are under some pressure as a result. Given that this is inventory adjustment and thus a short-term effect, I expect an upward correction in coming months. It is therefore unlikely that we will see the holding price increase of some 6% to 9% since the beginning of the year again.

