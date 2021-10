I’m going to be honest with you guys. Some of your coughs sound questionable. I can’t focus on my Buzzfeed quizzes in lecture because I’m thinking about which seat is the furthest away from the guy hacking out a lung in the back row. Hopefully people aren’t coming to class with Covid-19, but I’m too busy trying to figure out what type of cupcake I am to even think about the possibility of quarantine. So, for our collective peace of mind, here are some ways to let everyone know that the only thing plaguing you is your fourth pset of the week.

