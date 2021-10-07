CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

StuMiiPlays

By StuMiiPlays
Gamespot
 6 days ago

Review | A Card based RPG from the studio that brought us Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest. As a fan of the Final Fantasy and RPG genre, but I'm not a fan of board games, but this game had interested me in the way the cards are used throughout the game. I downloaded the demo and hear are my ...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Last Chance To Get The Original GTA Trilogy | GameSpot News

In this video, DeVante talks about the original GTA trilogy being delisted from digital stores following the announcement of the GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition. This new bundle comes with updated and improved versions of GTA III, Vice City or San Andreas and will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Back 4 Blood Guide: 5 Cards To Always Use

While it has the zombie-slaying bones of Left 4 Dead, Back 4 Blood's defining factor is its card system. The mechanic lets players use cards to alter their characters with nerfs or buffs that range from simple to game-changing. Not every card is made equal though. There are some cards...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Alan Wake Remastered For Nintendo Switch Rated By ESRB

More evidence has emerged that Alan Wake Remastered is coming to Nintendo Switch. The ESRB has posted a rating for the game on Nintendo Switch, and it follows a rating in Brazil for the unannounced Switch version of Remedy's remaster. Don't get too excited just yet, however. Remedy has yet...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Back 4 Blood Characters Guide: How To Unlock, Perks, And Gear

Back 4 Blood combines Left 4 Dead's level mechanics with RPG elements, and as such, each character (or Cleaner) has its own bonuses and starting gear. However, players only start with half of the game's eight character cast unlocked. Getting the other half won't take too long for new players though, as it requires making just a bit of progress through Back 4 Blood's campaign. For anyone who is just getting started with the game, we have a guide on essential Back 4 Blood tips for making zombie killing as easy as possible. Back 4 Blood is currently available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5, as well as Xbox Game Pass. Check out our tips to know before starting and five cards you should always use.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Games#The Final Fantasy
Gamespot

Does Riders Republic Have Cross-Play?

Ubisoft's Riders Republic--its next extreme sports game after Steep--releases in just a few weeks, and the game is available on several different platforms. In the past, that would mean splitting up the players based on the system they selected, but cross-play has made that a thing of the past in many games. And luckily, that includes Riders Republic.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

League of Legends Will Disable All Chat To Reduce Abuse

League of Legends' upcoming patch 11.21 will disable a longtime feature in matchmade queues: all chat. Riot is citing a rise in reports of abuse over the past year as the reason for the change. All chat allows players on both teams to type messages to one another for everyone...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Reaper & Sage Hands-On | Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Preview

Final Fantasy 14’s latest expansion, Endwalker, is almost here! Releasing on November 23rd (or the 19th if you are a fan of early access) it is set to finish up a massive storyline spanning over 10 years and is the game’s 4th expansion after it was reworked for A Realm Reborn. Ben Janca got invited to a preview event being held to get some early hands-on time with the new Reaper and Sage jobs. Of course, it is important to note that everything here is based on an in-development build of the Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, and any content is subject to change before we all get our hands on the final version of the expansion.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker Preview - Hands-On With Reaper, Sage, And More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers. Final Fantasy 14’s latest expansion, Endwalker, is set to finish up a massive storyline spanning over 10 years, and is the game’s 4th expansion since it was reworked for A Realm Reborn. I was able to check out the big changes coming to the jobs we all know and love, but also to get some hands-on time with the new Reaper and Sage jobs as well. Of course, it is important to note that this article is based on an in-development build of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, and any content is subject to change before we all get our hands on the final version.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
Gamespot

Obsidian's Avowed Is A Skyrim-Style RPG With Destructible Environments - Report

Fallout: New Vegas and The Outer Worlds developer Obsidian is making a new RPG called Avowed, and a new report sheds some light on what the game might be like. Windows Central has heard from its sources that Avowed has advanced through pre-production and is now in a playable alpha state--the site has seen the game in action.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PS Plus Members Will Get 3 Bonus Free Games In November

PlayStation Plus subscribers will be swimming in free games next month. To celebrate the PSVR's fifth birthday, PlayStation has announced that it will give away a trio of PlayStation VR games to PS Plus members in November. These freebies will be in addition to the regular monthly lineup--which typically includes a PS5 game and two PS4 games--so subscribers will get six free games total. PlayStation hasn't revealed which PSVR games will be free, but we imagine they will be notable titles given the occasion.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Back 4 Blood Guide: How To Beat The Final Boss

After working through Back 4 Blood's three multi-part acts, players are met with a grand finale, a multi-stage boss that jolts the game's difficulty up to 11. It comes complete with massive tentacles, area-denying acid, and waves of zombies to boot. Tackling this boss isn't an easy task, but one that can be simplified with careful placement and the right cards.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Zumania - Magic Casual Puzzle

Sign In to follow. Follow Zumania - Magic Casual Puzzle, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Ghost Recon: Frontline Multiplayer Test Delayed Indefinitely

The Ghost Recon: Frontline closed testing period has been delayed indefinitely. Ubisoft announced today that it decided it would be best to postpone the testing period for reasons it did not explain, though it might have something to do with the backlash to the game's announcement. "The development team is...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fortnite XP Gains Increased For The Fourth Time In Two Weeks

Fortnite XP gains have been buffed yet again, marking the fourth time in the last 15 days that Epic has tended to the game's leveling balance by increasing XP earned through challenges. After a slow start to the season for XP gains, Epic has tweaked the amount of earned XP not just several times, but by a heck of a lot.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Blizzard Removes Most "Greenskin" References In World Of Warcraft

Blizzard is continuing to update older World of Warcraft content to be less problematic, this time targeting the phrase "greenskins" as well as a number of dialogue changes that include the removal of additional developer references and toned down sexual remarks. The term greenskins is often used by human NPCs...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Biggest Upcoming PlayStation Exclusives

Sony has a long history of fantastic exclusive games on its consoles, dating back all the way to the original PlayStation with games like Metal Gear Solid and Final Fantasy VII. That has continued for decades, and looking ahead to the rest of 2021 and beyond, there are a bunch of exciting exclusive or console-exclusive games coming to PS4 and PS5. A selection of the biggest upcoming PlayStation exclusives are also coming to PC--as are some of the biggest upcoming Xbox exclusives--but if you're a console player, Sony's systems will be the only way to enjoy them.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Destiny 2 Patch 3.3.1 Updates The Corrupted Strike And Adds UI Fixes

Bungie released the Destiny 2 3.3.1 patch notes today. While it comes with plenty of nitty gritty UI/UX changes, Bungie also removed elements of The Corrupted strike that unfairly impended players from certain in-game achievements and rewards. For example, pre-patch, an Unstoppable Phalanx Champion might appear in the Ascendant Plane,...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone Trailer: How To Watch And What To Expect

EA and developer DICE will release the first trailer for Battlefield 2042's mysterious Hazard Zone mode this Thursday, October 14. A teaser video released on Tuesday contains some clues about Hazard Zone, as the video reveals it is a squad-based mode. "Every squad for themselves," the video says. "Come prepared."
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy