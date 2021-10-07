Nonverbal communication is the most universal form of interacting with others: it includes body language, sign language, gestures, facial expression, and more. While it may seem some autistic individuals don’t communicate, paying attention to the subtle queues will prove otherwise. This month, we’ve packed the magazine with tips and strategies from experts and parents of children on the spectrum on ways to communicate other than speech. We’ve also included a personal narrative from a parent who shares her fears raising her autistic daughter, and a mother’s journey of coming to terms with her son’s diagnosis. This issue is action packed with the best resources to help bridge the gap of communication between you and your child.