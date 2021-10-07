CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Nonverbal Communication

autismparentingmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNonverbal communication is the most universal form of interacting with others: it includes body language, sign language, gestures, facial expression, and more. While it may seem some autistic individuals don’t communicate, paying attention to the subtle queues will prove otherwise. This month, we’ve packed the magazine with tips and strategies from experts and parents of children on the spectrum on ways to communicate other than speech. We’ve also included a personal narrative from a parent who shares her fears raising her autistic daughter, and a mother’s journey of coming to terms with her son’s diagnosis. This issue is action packed with the best resources to help bridge the gap of communication between you and your child.

www.autismparentingmagazine.com

Related
Norfolk Daily News

Deaf mime brings awareness to Woodland Park students about nonverbal communication

Woodland Park Elementary students welcomed Ricky Smith into the gymnasium with shouts, claps and cheers, but they quickly realized something was different. Smith — with pale makeup smeared around his eyes and in all black and white — was silent. Instead of taking the microphone to present in the assembly, he was gesturing to students without saying a word.
NORFOLK, NE
Psychiatric Times

Zoom in on Nonverbal Behavior

Perhaps you saw the video that went viral last Thursday night when Senator Joe Manchin kept putting his head in his hands during Senator Chuck Shumer’s speech celebrating a short-term debt limit hike. That video should remind us of how important nonverbal communication can be, even if much of it...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to Effectively Communicate with Others

To effectively communicate, listen, keep your own interests on hold, and use person-centered skills. Person-centered skills include open-ended requests, repeating another’s statement, inquiring about emotions, and responding empathically. One expresses empathy by naming the emotion, expressing understanding and respect, and verbalizing support. Many have advocated using person-centered skills since the...
SOCIETY
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
#Nonverbal Communication
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
KWQC

Carpel Tunnel Syndrome symptoms and treatments

Midday Medical: How the noise of daily life greatly impacts hearing health. Midday Medical: How the noise of daily life greatly impacts hearing health. Midday Medical: Is it possible to have total joint replacement surgery done as an outpatient?. Updated: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT. Midday Medical: Is...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

How to recognize chronic stress and mental illness in your employees

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. I’ve spent the greater part of my career analyzing, researching, and reporting on organizational culture and their well-being strategies. It took me a few years to realize that we’re getting it all wrong. Despite good intentions, wellness programming often looks more like we’re bailing people out of the water downstream rather than preventing them from falling in upstream.
MENTAL HEALTH
Medscape News

Constipation Med Boosts Cognitive Performance in Mental Illness

A drug approved to treat constipation appears to improve cognitive impairment and boost brain activity for patients with mental illness, new research suggests. In a randomized controlled trial, 44 healthy individuals were assigned to receive the selective serotonin-4 (5-HT4) receptor agonist prucalopride (Motegrity) or placebo for 1 week. After 6...
HEALTH
TrendHunter.com

Disability-Oriented Communication Apps

Barts Health NHS Trust, a trust owner of five major hospitals in London, England, has announced the launch of 'Hear Me Now,' an app designed to assist those with cognitive disabilities. The new app has been developed in partnership with UCLPartners and Maldaba software developers. 'Hear Me Now' was launched...
CELL PHONES
The Conversation U.S.

How your emotional response to the COVID-19 pandemic changed your behavior and your sense of time

The COVID-19 pandemic, now in its 19th month, has meant different things to different people. For some, it’s meant stress over new school and work regimes, or anxiety over the prospect of catching COVID-19 and dealing with the aftereffects of an infection. But for others, it’s created space and freedom to pursue new passions or make decisions that had been put off. Our upended lives – for better or for worse – also likely influenced our perception of time. In June 2020, we were part of a team of researchers who presented initial evidence that an individual’s sense of time during...
MENTAL HEALTH
pagosadailypost.com

HMPRESENTLY: That’s Communication, for You

It’s communication, mostly, that helps us understand or misunderstand… or makes us hopeful and joyful, or hopeless, sad, aggravated and angry. It can unite us, and divide us. It can be accurate, or inaccurate, honest, or deceitful. Uplifting or discouraging. Let’s use the word — ‘clarifying’ — as an adjective...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrive Global

Vibay Chandran Weisbecker: “Communicate”

Communicate: Speak to your supervisors and mentors about how you are feeling. Acknowledge that you may be feeling symptoms of burnout. Keep the lines of communication open. Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?
HEALTH
ABC News

World Mental Health Day: If you're feeling depressed or anxious, you're not alone

Shayla, a 22-year-old from Georgia, has had days during the coronavirus pandemic when she said it has been a struggle to get out of bed. The part-time college student said she was out of work for a time due to restaurants being closed during the lockdown, and in addition to the financial stress, struggled with not being able to see friends and socialize.
MENTAL HEALTH
phl17.com

Parenting Tips for Successful Communication

Teresa Harlow, author of “Combative and Collaborative: The Co-Parenting Code” shares her tips for communication when it comes to co-parenting. For more information or if you’re interested in purchasing her book click here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

