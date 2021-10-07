Shirley A. Mollenhauer, 87, of Northborough

Northborough – My Mom and best friend Shirley (Betts) Mollenhauer passed away on October 3rd following complications from surgery. She was welcomed in heaven by my Dad, Gerhard, who has been waiting for her since January 2020, as have her parents Walter and Catherine Betts, (Ireland) and her sisters Muriel Bennett and Joan Betts, and her brothers Warren, Donald, Richard and Thomas Betts. She has left behind me Kim (Mollenhauer) Schortmann and my husband Mark, her brother Gary Betts, dozens of nieces, nephews and tons of friends.