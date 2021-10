Most people know Tim Sample as the talented humorist who tells stories of Downeast Maine, but few realize that he's also a bit of a gearhead. Tim Sample loves cars, trucks, motorcycles, and pretty much anything with an engine. I once ran into him at an Eddington convenience store, when my husband stopped to compliment a stranger on his beautiful motorcycle. I immediately recognized Sample, but my New Jersey-born husband had no idea he was talking to a local celebrity. Tim was all smiles as he and Jim chatted about the inner workings and acceleration potential of the bike.

MAINE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO