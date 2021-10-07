KIM WATERS and the Gerald Veasley band

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleTickets and Info http://unscripted-jazz.eventbrite.com. Two Shows 7 pm and 9:00 pm (9:30 pm) “Music is the one thing that everyone can turn to during this pandemic. It brings joy in these trying times,” says Kim Waters. Heralded as “Simply one of the planet’s best saxophonists” by Jazz Times Magazine and the “Pied piper of Smooth Jazz” by Upscale Magazine, the prolific chart-topping saxophonist, composer and producer has enjoyed a career longevity that is rare in the music business. For three decades, Waters has reigned as one of the premier architects of Urban Smooth Jazz and a beacon of light in Contemporary Jazz. He’s garnered praise from critics and fans alike, ranking among the top five best-selling instrumentalists in jazz. “New music continues to come out, which gives the world something to lift them up and share with family and friends,” states Waters.

