FX’s ‘Better Things’ To End With Fifth Season

It's time to say goodbye to HBO's Insecure. The Emmy-winning comedy series stars Issa Rae as a fictionalized version of herself named Issa Dee and in the trailer we see her having a pep-talk with a younger version of herself in the mirror. The whole series has been about "glowin' up and 'growin' up" and it doesn't seem like that's going to stop in its finale season. All of our favorite characters are back to evaluate their relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them into this next phase of their lives. The final season of Insecure premieres October 24 on HBO Max.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO