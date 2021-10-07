CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

FX’s ‘Better Things’ To End With Fifth Season

By Tara Mobasher
mxdwn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming fifth season of FX’s Better Things is expected to be its last, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The season is currently in production and will premiere in 2022. Starring Pamela Adlon (King of the Hill), the series follows Sam Fox, a single mother and actress in Los Angeles....

television.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
tvseriesfinale.com

Bob ♥ Abishola: Season Four? Has the CBS Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, Bob ♥ Abishola (read as “Bob Hearts Abishola”) stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr, Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi, and Anthony Okungbowa. As the story begins, Bob (Gardell) is the owner of a very successful compression sock factory in Detroit and runs the business with his mother (Ebersole), his sister (Monroe), and his younger brother (Jones). The stress of the job lands Bob in the hospital with a heart attack and he falls in love with his cardiac nurse, Abishola (Olowofoyeku), an immigrant from Nigeria. She came to America with her young son (Wolf Jr.) and they live with her Auntie Olu (Adewusi) and Uncle Tunde (Henley). Despite their very different backgrounds and her initial lack of interest, Bob is determined to win Abishola’s heart.
TV SERIES
Popculture

CBS Sitcom Recasts Key Character

One fan-favorite CBS sitcom is about to undergo a major cast shakeup as it heads into its second season. When B Positive returns for Season 2 on the network on Thursday, Oct. 14, the role of Adriana, Drew Dunbar's girlfriend, will be recast, with original actress Rosa Salazar departing the series after just a single season as a recurring character.
TV SERIES
gizmostory.com

Better Things Season 5: What Latest News Do We Have Regarding Cast and Release Date?

Better Things is an American comedy-drama series that was first aired in the year 2016. The series was developed by Louise C.K and Pamela Aldon for the FX. The series has gained quite a lot of popularity and has been running successfully for the last 4 seasons. Better Things has received quite a lot of appreciation from the critics and the audience and has been recipients of some prestigious awards for its raw examination of working motherhood and is full of feminist energy and stamina, consistently cutting new grounds.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

FX Networks Renews “Archer” For 13th Season

With the 12th season of Archer set to wrap up next week on FXX, the parent company is making sure that it’s lone original adult animated series isn’t going anywhere. The network has announced that they have ordered Archer for a 13th season of eight episodes that are slated to premiere in 2022 on FXX which will then be made available next day on Hulu. The 13th season of Archer will be the first that will not see the return of Jessica Walter as “Malory Archer”.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Popculture

Major FX Show Ending

Pamela Adlon's award-winning series Better Things will come to an end with its upcoming fifth season on FX, it was confirmed Wednesday. Adlon confirmed the show would end with Season 5 in a statement obtained by Deadline. The news comes as Better Things Season 5 is currently filming, with a premiere set for 2022.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Kindred - FX’s Sets Pilot Cast

Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy and David Alexander Kaplan Join Previously Announced Mallori Johnson as Series Regulars. Janicza Bravo to Direct the Pilot Adaption Based on the. Profoundly Influential Novel by Octavia E. Butler. Written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and Executive Produced by Jacobs-Jenkins,. Courtney Lee-Mitchell,...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Insecure' Trailer Says Farewell to Fifth and Final Season

It's time to say goodbye to HBO's Insecure. The Emmy-winning comedy series stars Issa Rae as a fictionalized version of herself named Issa Dee and in the trailer we see her having a pep-talk with a younger version of herself in the mirror. The whole series has been about "glowin' up and 'growin' up" and it doesn't seem like that's going to stop in its finale season. All of our favorite characters are back to evaluate their relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them into this next phase of their lives. The final season of Insecure premieres October 24 on HBO Max.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dopesick’ Showrunner Danny Strong on the Thrills of Going Solo

Danny Strong was all of 8 years old when he began sending letters to what was then the William Morris Agency. A latchkey kid in Manhattan Beach, he’d watched Silver Spoons and Diff’rent Strokes, thinking, “I should be on TV.” By 10 or 11, he’d found a kindred spirit in Quentin Tarantino, then just a “bombastic clerk” at Strong’s favorite video store. “I started spending all this time talking to him, and he’d recommend movies to me,” says Strong. “They all started calling me Little Quentin. It’d be like, ‘Quentin, Little Quentin’s here.’ ” In his 20s, Strong landed acting roles in...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alysia Reiner
Person
Sam Fox
Person
Mikey Madison
Person
Diedrich Bader
Person
Pamela Adlon
Person
Ron Cephas Jones
Variety

Chinonye Chuwku’s Emmett Till Film for MGM’s Orion Pictures Adds 7 to Cast

MGM’s Orion Pictures’ film “Till,” starring Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg and Jalyn Hall as Emmett Till, has rounded out its cast. Frankie Faison, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Kevin Carroll, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson and Roger Guenveur Smith have boarded the project, directed by Chinonye Chukwu. “Till” is currently filming in Atlanta, with the full cast pictured above. “Till” tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Deadwyler), chronicling her decision to have an open casket at Emmett’s funeral and allowing Jet magazine to publish David Jackson’s funeral photos in order to ensure people everywhere saw the true horrors of her son’s murder....
MOVIES
Variety

Why ‘The Neighborhood’ Showrunner Meg DeLoatch Drew From Chrissy Teigen and Personal Experience for Pivotal Season 4 Episode

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “Welcome to the Porch Pirate,” the fourth episode of “The Neighborhood” Season 4. Meg DeLoatch, the new showrunner of “The Neighborhood,” knows there are many fans of the CBS sitcom who don’t follow the behind-the-scenes machinations or read news headlines about the show. So when she stepped in to take over the fourth season, she didn’t want to do anything that would disrupt the story that had been playing out on screen for three seasons already. But she did want to go deeper with it. One of the biggest examples of this...
TV SERIES
TVLine

B Positive Boss Chuck Lorre Previews 'Chapter 2' of CBS Comedy Involving an 'Extraordinary Windfall of Money'

Anyone familiar with B Positive boss Chuck Lorre’s other comedies knows that he’s not afraid to take big swings. Take, for instance, when Mom, which began as a story about a recovering drug- and alcohol-dependent single mother, morphed into a show about a group of women — a chosen family, really — who were bonded by their shared demons and a desire to overcome them. Or more recently when United States of Al, a series about a U.S. Marine and his Afghan interpreter, shifted gears to address the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan. To follow through and take these big swings “begins...
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

Netflix Orders ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff

Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of a spinoff of the Fox sitcom, That ’70s Show, entitled That ’90s Show with the original series creators, Bonnie and Terry Turner (Funland), according to The Hollywood Reporter. Kurtwood Smith (RoboCop) and Debra Jo Rupp (WandaVision) will reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better Things#Fx
Variety

‘Succession,’ ‘You,’ Chuck Lorre Set for PaleyFest NY

HBO’s “Succession,” Netflix’s “You” and Chuck Lorre, joined by members of his multiple CBS sitcoms, are among the panels set for this year’s PaleyFest NY event. The full Paley Center for Media lineup also includes Paramount Plus’ “SEAL Team,” HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl,” AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead” and NBC’s “New Amsterdam.” The Paley Center for Media announced that this year’s event will stream on the organizations YouTube Channel on Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. ET for Paley Center members and Citi cardmembers, and then they will be released to the public on Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. ET. “We are excited to...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

FX’s ‘Shogun’ Update Sets Full Cast

Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai and Cosmo Jarvis will star in the limited series based on James Clavell's novel, which has begun production. FX has unveiled the full cast for its updated take on James Clavell’s Shōgun. The limited series, which the cabler ordered back in 2018, will star Hiroyuki Sanada...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
mxdwn.com

Gamora Variant to Get Full Episode in ‘What If…?’ Season Two

The season finale of Marvel’s What If…? launched on Wednesday with the Guardians of the Multiverse forming to save the infinite universes from a multiversal genocide at the hands of Ultron. One Guardian, a variant of Gamora that killed her adopted father Thanos, made a questionable appearance that left fans wondering what happened to her story.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Eugenio Derbez, Eva Longoria to Star in YA Adaptation ‘Aristotle and Dante’

Eugenio Derbez and Eva Longoria will star in a film adaptation of the young adult story Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, which has Lin-Manuel Miranda as a producer. Max Pelayo and Reese Gonzales will play the titular heroes, with Veronica Falcón, Isabella Gomez, Luna Blaise and Kevin Alejandro also joining the cast. The movie will serve as the directorial debut for Aitch Alberto, who adapted the screenplay from the novel by Benjamin Alire Sáenz. The movie centers on the friendship between Aristotle “Ari” Mendoza and Dante Quintana, two Mexican American boys on the cusp of manhood who form...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Hulu Series About Famous Killer Candy Montgomery Casts Melanie Lynskey as Victim Betty Gore

“Castle Rock” and “Heavenly Creatures” star Melanie Lynskey is slated to portray the victim of real-life infamous murderess Candy Montgomery in a new Hulu limited series, entitled “Candy.” She will play Betty Gore, the small Texas town teacher, wife and mother who was axed to death on Friday the 13th, June 1980 in her laundry room by her church friend. The titular killer will be played by Jessica Biel. Three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith (“Mad Men,” “The Act”) wrote the pilot script of “Candy,” and MIchael Uppendahl will direct it. Both will executive produce. Nick Antosca (“The Act,” “Brand New Cherry...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy