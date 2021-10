Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that the Company has re-launched its popular subscription-based streaming service Screambox. In addition to getting a killer new look and branding, the service will see wider distribution via Cinedigm's broad digital footprint and expansive list of distribution partners. As part of the relaunch, the Company has migrated the channel from the former Vimeo platform to Cinedigm's proprietary Matchpoint Blueprint framework. This allows the Company to expand the channel's catalog of film and episodic titles more quickly and efficiently, providing the opportunity to significantly scale its programming. In addition, the updated app will give horror enthusiasts the ability to stream both linear and live events. This much broader selection of content from the Company's catalog of horror titles will allow viewers to stream and scream to their heart's content.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO