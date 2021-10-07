FINAL SWEET BREEZE BOAT TOURS FOR 2021 SEASON

October 7, 2021 - Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation will offer the final Sweet Breeze Boat Tours of the 2021 season over the weekend of October 9-10. To see tour times, and to reserve tickets for the last Sweet Breeze tours of 2021, visit RideSweetBreeze.org.

Sweet Breeze Boat Tours

Promenade Park, South Boat Dock, 202 West Superior Street

$27/person for a 90 Minute Tour and $17/person for a 45-minute tour

(children 2 and under can sit on an adult’s lap for no charge)

Relax and enjoy a guided cruise on the Fort Wayne Rivers. Sweet Breeze, Fort Wayne’s authentic canal boat replica is offering 45- and 90-minute tour lengths on the weekends. This fully accessible tour will be a fun experience for everyone! Each tour provides an opportunity to learn something new about Fort Wayne through its riverfront. Visit RideSweetBreeze.org for more information and to purchase tickets.