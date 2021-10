PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania reached a grim milestone Tuesday, reporting 30,000 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. While infection rates in 45 other states have either dropped or leveled off, the Keystone State is still considered a hot spot for the virus. Pennsylvania officials boast of good vaccination rates, but still, the commonwealth has more new cases of COVID every day than almost every other state. The colors on the state map have lightened, indicating COVID cases have dropped, but Pennsylvania is still averaging 4,000 to 5,000 new cases per day. It’s considered a hot spot, along with...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO