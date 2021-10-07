CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas lawmakers OK opt-outs for covid vaccine mandates

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdentical bills aimed at exempting employees from federal or employer covid-19 vaccination mandates cleared the Arkansas Senate and House of Representatives on Wednesday. The measures are a response to President Joe Biden's announcement last month that he would require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate vaccinations for employees or test them for the virus weekly. That requirement will be enacted through a rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Governor Hutchinson will allow vaccine mandate opt-outs to become law without his signature

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson will not sign the two bills that would allow employees to choose alternate proof of immunization instead of getting a vaccine if mandated by their employer. The governor said he will not veto the bills but will allow the bill to become law without his signature. SB […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
