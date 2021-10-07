CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain Therapeutics (RAIN) Presents Data on Milademetan (RAIN-32) at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC

 7 days ago

Rain Therapeutics Inc., (NasdaqGS: RAIN), ("Rain"), a late-stage company developing precision oncology therapeutics, today announced data on its oral mouse double minute 2 (MDM2) inhibitor, milademetan, presented at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics held virtually October 7-10, 2021.

Tryp Therapeutics Announces Inclusion in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF

Tryp Therapeutics (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) ("Tryp"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing psilocybin-based compounds for diseases with unmet medical needs, announced today its inclusion in the AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (the "Fund"), currently trading under the ticker symbol "PSIL" on the NYSE Arca exchange.
Fortress Biotech (FBIO) and Cyprium Announces Positive Clinical Data for CUTX-101, Copper Histidinate

Cyprium Therapeutics, Inc. ("Cyprium"), a Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO) ("Fortress") partner company, with support from its licensing partner Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc. ("Sentynl"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare Limited ("Zydus"), today announced positive results from an efficacy and safety analysis of data integrated from two completed pivotal studies in patients with Menkes disease treated with CUTX-101, copper histidinate (CuHis). In both pre-specified primary and secondary efficacy analyses, treatment with CUTX-101 demonstrated a significantly greater median overall survival (OS) compared to untreated historical control patients. These data will be presented as a virtual poster at the 2021 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition.
Research Supposedly Proving COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Scary Heart Condition Pulled After Massive Miscalculation

Many anti-vaxxers were happy to have their conspiracy theories proven by a new study claiming 1 out of every 1,000 people risk getting heart inflammation upon receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, their happiness was short-lived since the research, which was in the preprint stage, was pulled when serious miscalculations were...
Widely used chemical linked to 100,000 US deaths per year: study

Daily exposure to phthalates, a group of chemicals used in everything from plastic containers to makeup, may lead to approximately 100,000 deaths in older Americans annually, a study from New York University warned Tuesday. "Our findings reveal that increased phthalate exposure is linked to early death, particularly due to heart disease," said study lead author Leonardo Trasande.
Daily aspirin may harm more than help seniors: US medical panel

A US government expert panel said Tuesday it no longer recommends a daily dose of aspirin to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke in people aged 60 and over. Since 2016, the Preventive Services Task Force, a government medical expert panel, has recommended a daily dose of aspirin for people in their 50s who have a 10 percent or greater risk of having a heart attack or stroke in the next 10 years.
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) Announces Publication of Positive Trial Data of Aviptadil in High Comorbidity Patients Suffering from Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure

NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP), today announced the publication of peer-reviewed results from a prospective, open-label, administratively controlled trial of aviptadil for the treatment of respiratory failure in patients with Critical COVID-19. The study reported 60-day survival in 81% of those treated with aviptadil, compared to 21% survival among those who received standard of care treatment at the Houston Methodist Hospital (P<.0001). A similar 9-fold advantage was seen in the cumulative probability of recovery from respiratory failure (P<.0001). The study appears in the Journal of Infectious Diseases and Treatment.
Bone Biologics Corp. (BBLG) IPO Opens Lower

Today's IPO for Bone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ: BBLG) opened for trading at $4.75 after pricing 1,510,455 units of securities at an offering price of $5.25 per unit.
IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO) IPO Opens Modestly Lower

Today's IPO for IsoPlexis Corporation (NYSE: ISO) opened for trading at $14.75 after pricing 8,333,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share.
Aura Biosciences (AURA) Files For Up to $100M IPO

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ: AURA) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging our novel targeted oncology platform to develop a potential new standard of care across multiple cancer indications, with an initial focus on ocular and urologic oncology. Our proprietary platform enables the targeting of a broad range of solid tumors using Virus-Like Particles, or VLPs, that can be conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create Virus-Like Drug Conjugates, or VDCs. Our VDCs are largely agnostic to tumor type and can recognize a surface marker, known as heparan sulfate proteoglycans, or HSPGs, that are specifically modified and broadly expressed on many tumors. AU-011, our first VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved. We have completed a Phase 1b/2 trial using intravitreal administration that has demonstrated a statistically significant growth rate reduction in patients with prior active growth and high levels of tumor control with visual acuity preservation in a majority of patients, as assessed using clinical endpoints in alignment with feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or the FDA. These data supported advancement into a Phase 2 dose escalation trial, where we are currently evaluating suprachoroidal, or SC, administration of AU-011. We plan to present six to twelve month safety and efficacy data from this trial in 2022, and, if favorable, initiate a pivotal trial in the second half of 2022. We are also developing AU-011 for additional ocular oncology indications and plan to file an IND in the United States in second half of 2022 for choroidal metastases. Leveraging our VDCs' broad tumor targeting capabilities, we also plan to initiate a Phase 1a trial in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, or NMIBC, our first non-ophthalmic solid tumor indication, in the second half of 2022."
Pancontinental Resources (Pancon) Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2021 Oktoberfest Fall Mining Showcase

Pancontinental Resources(TSXV: PUC) (OTCQB: PUCCF)(Pancon)is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2021 Oktoberfest Fall Mining Showcase.
Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) Prices 5M Share IPO at $14/sh

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Lucid. The gross proceeds to Lucid from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses payable by Lucid, are expected to be $70,000,000. In addition, Lucid has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock from Lucid at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Form 8-K Vertex Energy Inc. For: Oct 11

THIS FIRST AMENDMENT TO PROMISSORY NOTE (the "First Amendment") is made and entered into effective as of this 11th day of October, 2021, by and between Vertex Energy Operating, LLC, a Texas limited liability company ("Vertex"), and HPRM LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("HPRM").
Silvercorp Metals (SVM) to Acquire The Kuanping Silver-Lead-Zinc-Gold Project in China

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to announce that the Company, through a 100% subsidiary of Henan Found Mining Co. Ltd. ("Henan Found"), Silvercorp's 77.5% subsidiary, has won an online open auction to acquire a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project (the "Kuanping Project"). The Kuanping Project is located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, approximately 33 kilometres ("km") north of the Company's Ying Mining District and 30 km west of the Zhonghe Project.
Purepoint Uranium Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2021 Oktoberfest Fall Mining Show Case and the 2021 New Orleans Investment Conference

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced that the Company will be presenting at the Red Cloud's 2021 Virtual Oktoberfest Fall Mining Showcase, taking place from October 18-20, 2021 and at the 2021 New Orleans Investment Conference from October 19-22, 2021.
Chr. Hansen Annual Report 2020/21

Statement by CEO Mauricio Graber: "Our performance of 7% organic growth and our EBIT margin b.s.i. of 27.7% both ended at the upper end of our initial outlook range for the full year. Free cash flow before acquisitions and special items ended at EUR 196 million and was higher than the full-year outlook, in part due to a positive impact from timing of payables.
DarioHealth (DRIO) Announces Agreement with Leading National Health Plan

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today it has entered into an agreement with one of the largest U.S. national health plans ("Plan") to offer its self-insured employer customers the Dario digital behavioral health solution as part of its behavioral health offering. Initial members are expected on the platform in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021, with additional rollout anticipated over the course of 2022. Dario will be paid a monthly fee for members that have access to the platform.
'Mixing' COVID-19 vaccines triggers a stronger immune response, preliminary NIH study says

Giving people a different COVID-19 booster than the vaccine series that they originally received is safe and generates an immune response that is stronger, according to a preprint study conducted by the National Institutes of Health. (At this time, only BioNTech and Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 booster has been authorized for people who were previously vaccinated with that vaccine series.) The preprint, which was published Wednesday in advance of a public presentation set for Friday afternoon, evaluates all three authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. in 458 participants as part of a "mix-and-match" clinical trial. With the exception of the people who were exclusively vaccinated and boosted with Johnson & Johnson's shots, all participants reported efficacy rates of at least 90.7%. "These data strongly suggest that homologous and heterologous booster vaccine will increase protective efficacy against symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection," the authors wrote. There are, however, some limitations to the research. The study is not randomized, and it also only assessed data available 29 days after the participants received their boosters.
