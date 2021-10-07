CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Inside the 2022 Rankings: Top Uncommitted OF

By John Nolan
prepbaseballreport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter another busy spring and summer taking boots-to-the-ground, one thing became quickly certain about the Virginia/DC 2022 class: depth. We have been extremely impressed with the amount of quality talent spread out throughout the Commonwealth and District. With the full Top 300 out, we continue to take a deep dive...

www.prepbaseballreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
prepbaseballreport.com

Ten Uncommitted 2023 Indiana Arms

The state of Indiana just keeps, sneakily, churning out power-arms, and West flashed the potential to be another one with his preseason winter bullpen for the PBR Indiana crew. At 6-foot-5, 205-pounds, there is some present lean strength throughout an athletic frame that shows signs of adding even more in the future. Getting the most out of his height, West creates a steeper plane with a higher slot, and drives a fastball that is now up to 92 mph, to the bottom of the zone with some ride/run that is heavy at times. Most impressive about the big right-hander is his ability to replicate his fluid, compact delivery with advanced movement patterns. The breaking ball is thrown at a firmer 75-77 with depth and multi-tier break, and shows signs of blossoming into a weapon especially given the higher release point. A faded, 71-74 changeup is still developing, somewhat, but gives West a legit shot at three pitches in continuing as a starter at the next level. With a free, continuous arm stroke that plays quick with extension out front, and the athleticism to repeat a clean delivery, expect college coaches to circle West as a player to see immediately this summer.
INDIANA STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

2023 Oklahoma Uncommitted Spotlights: Catchers

Prep Baseball Report Oklahoma finishes up the Uncommitted Spotlights series with a focus on the catchers in the 2023 class. The catching class in Oklahoma for the 2023's is very deep with backstops with potential with the bat and present catching skills that should keep them behind the plate in the future. We take a look at their past couple of months of work as well as their most recent player analysis and PBR videos. You can click each player's picture to head to their personal profile for more data and information.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Fredericksburg Standard

Top-ranked Jaguars headed to Fredericksburg

Perhaps the most challenging week of the District 13-4A Div. 1 schedule is here for the Fredericksburg High School Battlin’ Billies football team as the top-ranked Austin LBJ Jaguars are headed for Fredericksburg. The Jaguars (6-0, 1-0) are currently ranked the top team in District 4A Div. 1 football, having...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
prepbaseballreport.com

Norcal Uncommitted Games: 2022 Pitcher Reports

ISLANDERS FIELD - LATHROP, CALIF. - A total of 24 players pitched in the games portion of the event, all uncommitted. The event was all 2022/2023 grads, with a number of ranked players in attendance. This post is all the 2022 pitchers. In addition to the traditional showcase (60 yard...
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

PBR at The Rock Fall Championships: Uncommitted Upperclass Pitchers

This past weekend, Sept. 23-26, PBR Wisconsin and PBR Tournaments hosted its final tournament of the calendar year: the PBR at The Rock Fall Championships. Our staff was on-hand to observe some of the top high school-aged prospects (classes 2022-25) in the area, primarily from Illinois and Wisconsin. As the...
CHICAGO, IL
Union-Recorder

GMC hosting top-ranked Snow

Head coach Rob Manchester and his unranked Georgia Military College football team have a real opportunity before them this week. The 3-1 Bulldogs welcome NJCAA No. 1 Snow College (3-0) to town Saturday for a game that should serve as a real measuring stick for both programs. Manchester’s GMC squad...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
prepbaseballreport.com

TCCAA JUCO Showcase (TN): Pitchers to Know

A slew of potential impact arms captured the spotlight at the TCCAA Fall JUCO Showcase. Held at Lipscomb University in Tennessee from Sept. 24-26, the event saw 24 different pitchers touch at least 89.5 mph with their fastball and 14 hurlers who spun their breaking balls at 2600+ rpm. After...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Richmond Braves#Pitching Position#Statistics#Curveball#Va Summer Team
Herald-Dispatch

Timberwolves look to pressure top-ranked Highlanders

HUNTINGTON — The Timberwolves are not strangers to the Highlanders, but it’s been a while since they’ve met — 729 days to be exact. The cross-town rivals will take the field Friday night, facing off for the first time in two years after COVID-19 cancelled the matchup last season. “It’s...
HUNTINGTON, WV
chatsports.com

Where should Kentucky be ranked in top 25 polls?

The Kentucky Wildcats are 5-0 following a historic 20-13 win over the 10th-ranked Florida Gators. With that, Kentucky will be ranked within the top 25 of every top 25 poll/power ranking that has any significance, but where should they be?. Being one of the very few unbeaten teams left in...
KENTUCKY STATE
Journal

Top-ranked Tigers sweep Eagles

NEW ULM — Marshall, the No. 1-ranked volleyball team in Class AAA, made short work of New Ulm High School on Thursday night, beating the Eagles 25-12, 25-12, 25-16 in Big South Conference action. Maddi O’Connor led the Eagles (9-6) with 10 kills, seven digs and a block, while Natalie...
NEW ULM, MN
prepbaseballreport.com

Norcal Underclass Games: OF Reports

ISLANDERS FIELD - LATHROP, CALIF. - A total of 39 position players were in attendance, five of whom competed primarily as outfielders.The event was comprised entirely of 2024/2025 grads, with one reclassified 2026 in attendance. In addition to the traditional showcase (60 yard run, BP round, defensive workouts), the pitchers...
BASEBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Hosts topped Ranked Harlan on Friday

(Atlantic) Atlantic Head Football Coach Joe Brummer says Harlan has athletes in every position and a talented quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer. Atlantic hosts number one ranked and the undefeated Cyclones on Friday night in a Class 3A District 6 football game. Kasperbauer’s numbers are impressive. He is 66-104, throwing the football,...
ATLANTIC, IA
Post-Bulletin

Top-ranked West sprints past No. 6 Mayo

MANKATO — It was the game of the week across the state of Minnesota with two of the best teams in the state in Class 5A: No. 6 Mayo and No. 1 Mankato West. And for nearly two quarters the game lived up to the hype and then, in the blink of an eye, it was essentially over.
MINNESOTA STATE
dovecreekpress.com

Bulldogs fall to top-ranked Bluejays

For much of the evening of Oct. 1, the Dove Creek High School football team went toe-to-toe with a highly touted Mancos Bluejays squad that entered the game as the top-ranked team in Colorado’s 8-man classification.Ill-timed penalties, numerous mental mistakes, and a few questionable calls ultimately doomed the Bulldogs however,
DOVE CREEK, CO
chatsports.com

Ranking the top goalies in the Metropolitan Division

We looked at the top forwards in the Metropolitan Division. We looked at the top defenders. Now it is time to look at the top goalies. While the Penguins had players rate fairly high in the other two categories, this one is a bit more concerning even though there are a lot of other question marks around the division.
NHL
chatsports.com

Football returns to the AP Top 25 rankings

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Football returned to the Associate Press Top 25 this week, appearing at No. 21 after defeating TCU, 32-27, in Fort Worth on Saturday. The Longhorns also moved back into the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, checking in at No. 23. Texas has been ranked in...
FORT WORTH, TX
prepbaseballreport.com

Louisiana Fall Prospect ID - Stat Story

On October 9th, we hosted the Louisiana Fall Prosspect I.D. at Broussard Sports Complex featuring players from the 2022-2025 classes. The event started out with players running the 60 yard dash, then batting practice, to defensive work. Below, we take a look at the top performers in each statistical category: 60 Time, Max Exit Velo, INF Velo, OF Velo, and Max FB Velo.
BASEBALL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Top ranked point guard commits to Alabama

No, you are not experiencing deja vu. For the second class in a row, Nate Oats has landed one of the top point guards in the country, as Jaden Bradley of IMG Academy has committed to the Crimson Tide. The 6’3 point guard is a consensus five-star recruit, and is even listed as the top prospect at the position for the 2022 class according to ESPN. He is a legitimate two-way point that is expected to be a first round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Bradley chose Alabama over the likes of Arizona, Kentucky, Florida State, and Gonzaga.
ALABAMA STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

Prep Baseball Report

Prep Baseball Report was on hand for Saturday and Sunday, at Field Day Park, in Clover, SC, for the Bigger Than Baseball Tournament. The tournament featured a round robin format on Saturday at the 15U, 16U, and 17/18U levels. The round robin setup the Sunday tournament schedule with a champion named at each age level.
CLOVER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy