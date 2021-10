Brush football has seen its fair share of ups and downs throughout the past few weeks, but the Beetdiggers seem like they’re on the up and up as of late. After falling 1-2 throughout their first four weeks of play, the Beetdiggers have boasted two straight blowout victories over Estes Park and Platte Valley. On Sept. 24 at Estes Park, Brush outplayed the Bobcats in nearly every facet of the game as the Beetdiggers won out with a 42-8 final.

BRUSH, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO