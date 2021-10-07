Early voting available in Oct. 12 sales tax election in Tontitown

TONTITOWN -- Early voting is underway in a special election to extend the city's 1% sales tax. Election day on the issue is Tuesday. Proceeds from the tax would go, in part, to refinance city debt, to extend and to improve both the water and the sewer systems of the city and to pay for a new fire station, the ballot measure says. The city's current sales tax is set to expire when bonds issued in 1999 are paid off, according to the city's website and mayor.