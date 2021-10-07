CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Square (SQ) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies, Seen as a Must-own Long-term Investment

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams upgraded Square to Buy from Hold and raised the price target to $300.00 per share (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com

Street.Com

Square Upgraded to Buy; Jefferies Sees 'Must-Own Over Long Term'

Square (SQ) - Get Square, Inc. Class A Report shares rose Thursday after Jefferies upgraded the financial-services platform to buy from hold and raised its price target to $300 from $265. “Amid a backdrop of accelerating disruption within payments and the broader financial technology ecosystem, we believe SQ is a...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Square stock is a 'must own' given long growth runway, says Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams assumed coverage of Square Inc. shares Thursday, assigning the stock a buy rating and $300 price target. Under a previous Jefferies analyst's coverage, Square had a hold rating and $265 target. Williams sees a long growth runway for Square with opportunities to win market share in its seller business and drive synergies once it completes its planned acquisition of buy-now pay-later operator Afterpay Ltd. He called the stock a "must own" and deemed Square's Cash App the leader in the "crowded" world of neobanks. "As the pace of disruption within payments and broader FinTech ecosystem accelerates, we believe companies with track records of product development and innovation...offer the best protection against eventual obsolescence, and are most likely to outperform long-term," Williams wrote. Still, he sees some risks for the company, including that consensus expectations for the third quarter might be too optimistic. Shares of Square are up 2.9% in premarket trading Thursday. They've slipped 2.3% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has increased 0.1%.
STOCKS
