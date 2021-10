Our oldest child, Henry, turned 12 this summer. On his birthday, we lingered in a line of idling cars not far from UW-Eau Claire, waiting for his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. He was excited. Not a shred of trepidation. When our vehicle pulled to the front of the line, three young women doted on him, complimenting him on his bravery. The shot went into his arm, and we were off.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO