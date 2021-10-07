CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: It’s Time to Finally Address the Health Risks of NYC Public Housing

By Ashley James
‘NYCHA buildings are dilapidated, and residents are bombarded with every health and quality of life issue imaginable, from leaking pipes to broken elevators.’. Imagine this: you live in a one-bedroom ground floor apartment—a place your family has called home for 10 years. In the living room, you cover your loveseat in plastic, not to keep it pristine the way your grandmother used to, but to protect from the constant leaking. While the monotonous dripping induces anxiety, the earthy stench from the mold that creeps across your ceiling is suffocating. Your 8-year-old daughter has uncontrollable asthma attacks that result in costly hospitalizations and prescriptions. Your son, a 3-year-old who puts everything in his mouth, was also hospitalized after eating lead paint chips. He doesn’t get much sleep on his living room cot. He is terrorized at night by a monster he calls “The Tail,” which in reality is not one, but several rats infesting the walls of your building. You try your best to control them with traps, but you can’t fix the gaping holes in your cabinets, or the mountain of trash outside your building. As you wait for what seems like eternity for current issues to be remediated, you dread the next inevitable blow: the next gas leak that takes months to restore, the next violent crime that traumatizes your children, the next storm to flood your apartment, or knock out power. Your home should be a safe haven, but instead causes disease, stress, and despair.

NYCHA Leaders List Priorities for Next HUD Regional Chief, as Biden Considers Brooklyn Councilmember

Councilmember Alicka Ampry-Samuel—who represents the 41st District of Bedford-Stuyvesant, Ocean Hill-Brownsville, East Flatbush, and Crown Heights—is President Joe Biden’s likely pick as next New York-New Jersey regional administrator for the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). What would that mean for NYC tenants?. A Brooklyn councilmember, born and raised...
NYC to Craft Multiagency Plan for Adapting to Climate Change

The Council passed a flurry of environmental bills Thursday, including measures to create a citywide climate adaptation plan, an all-electric school bus fleet and an office of urban agriculture. On Thursday, the New York City Council approved several environmental bills aimed at preparing for extreme weather, electrifying the city’s school...
As NY’s Excluded Workers Fund Runs Out of Cash, Advocates Press for Expansion

Last spring, when New York State passed its 2021-2022 budget, it included $2.1 billion for “excluded workers”—an effort to aid the thousands of low-income New Yorkers, including undocumented immigrants, who lost income during the financial devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic but weren’t eligible for unemployment benefits and other types of government relief.
Curbside Composting Program Restarts with Low Participation and High Cost

The program, which has been on hold since May 2020, kicks off again Monday in four Brooklyn neighborhoods as a budget report notes high costs to sustain it. After a long hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, New York City’s curbside composting program kicked off again on Monday. But lack of interest in participation, along with associated high costs, is limiting the program to only several communities—including several affluent neighborhoods in Brooklyn—at least at first.
