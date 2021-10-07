CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Woman Comes Home to Find Entire House Covered in Hamster Propaganda

By WFXB Staff
wfxb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA stubborn little girl is using signs to casually let her mother know how badly she wants a pet hamster. The mom left to run errands and when she returned 2 hours later her entire house was covered in hamster propaganda. We’re talking pictures, flyers, post it notes and more. All of it hamsters. They were on the walls, the stairs, in the fridge, the microwave, and on the ceiling. Some were even hidden around the house.

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamster#Propaganda#Flyers
Motorious

Couple’s Stroll On Beach Turns Into Sand Find

Who expects to find a vintage car while on a romantic walk?. A couple who went on a romantic stroll on a beach in Queensland had an unusual twist to their mundane stroll. They ended up unearthing a vintage car in the sand, which all started with them noticing a little piece of rusty metal where it didn’t belong. They went home and found some tools, and got to work.
RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

Couple adopts abandoned dog after noticing she was chasing their car

A couple traveling through the Spanish mountainside say they noticed a small dog chasing behind their car. When the dog refused to give up, the couple realized something was wrong. “We thought it was just a game, but soon realized something wasn’t right because she was running fast and would...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
news-shield.com

Giant Dog Is Obsessed With His Tiny Human Sister | The Dodo

Phil, from Life With Malamutes, has been by his human baby sister's side from the moment she was born. Watch the moment he tucks her in during bedtime 💙. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our...
PETS
Kokomo Perspective

Dog Who Stared At The Wall For Weeks Finally Asks Mom For Pets | The Dodo Faith = Restored

Rescue dog stared at the wall for weeks — watch her start to make eye contact and finally ask her mom for face pets 💛. Keep up with Clementine on Instagram: https://thedo.do/little_lemmy_girl. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on...
PETS
homenewshere.com

Tiny Puppies Were So Scared Until They Got Rescued | The Dodo

Watch how these frightened tiny puppies get rescued. Special thanks to Hope For Paws: thedo.do/hfp. Follow them on Facebook for rescue updates: thedo.do/hopeforpaws. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook:...
ANIMALS
New York Post

Mama gives cub a big bear hug after teaching it to slide at playground

A mama bear in Asheville, North Carolina, proved the playground isn’t just for humans after schooling her cub on how to use the slide at the jungle gym. Footage of the awwww-inspiring moment is currently going viral on Facebook. “This MADE MY DAY,” wrote Betsie Stockslager Emry, a fourth grade...
ASHEVILLE, NC
One Green Planet

Raccoon Mama Goes to Incredible Lengths to Rescue Stranded Baby (VIDEO)

There’s no denying the tenacity or craftiness of a mother animal whose babies are in need of rescuing. Sometimes, she might need a little help from humans, but oftentimes, like the mama raccoon in the video, she takes matters into her own paws. The video above was recorded by a police officer in Missouri when he noticed a peculiar sight. As you can see, the baby on the street had been separated from their mama and sibling.
ANIMALS
Kokomo Perspective

Deer Brings Her Babies To Meet Her Dog Best Friend Every Spring! | The Dodo Odd Couples

Golden retriever's been best friends with this deer for 11 years — watch them grow up together 💗. Keep up with Buttons and G-Bro on Instagram: http://thedo.do/brownhikingtrails and TikTok: http://thedo.do/brown_hiking_trails. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Protective dog checks on kids at night

Heartwarming footage shows a dog checking on children at night as they are tucked up in bed. Surveillance cameras captured the moment the Great Pyrenees and Lemon Hound mix called Killian walks up to the sleeping kids’ beds and wags his tail. Owner Kelly Rottet said: “Killian loves making sure...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy