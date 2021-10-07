Woman Comes Home to Find Entire House Covered in Hamster Propaganda
A stubborn little girl is using signs to casually let her mother know how badly she wants a pet hamster. The mom left to run errands and when she returned 2 hours later her entire house was covered in hamster propaganda. We’re talking pictures, flyers, post it notes and more. All of it hamsters. They were on the walls, the stairs, in the fridge, the microwave, and on the ceiling. Some were even hidden around the house.www.wfxb.com
