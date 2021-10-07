CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ViiV submits FDA application for pediatric HIV treatment

By Jenni Spinner contact
outsourcing-pharma.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe HIV treatment specialist has sent an application to the agency for tolutegravir, a single-tablet treatment indicated for children living with the virus. ViiV Healthcare, the global specialist HIV company majority-owned by GSK (with Pfizer and Shionogi as shareholders) has made a regulatory submission to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval of an HIV treatment for pediatric patients. The therapy comprises a new dispersible tablet formulation of the fixed-dose combination of abacavir, dolutegravir, and lamivudine; it also aims to extend current approval for Triumeq (abacavir/ dolutegravir/ lamivudine) to lower the minimum weight at which a child can be prescribed this medicine, from 40kg (88.2 lbs) and above to 14kg (30.9 lbs) and above.

www.outsourcing-pharma.com

